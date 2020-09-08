N-Hexane Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “N-Hexane Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station N-Hexane. A Report, titled “Global N-Hexane Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the N-Hexane manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, N-Hexane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

N-hexane is a highly volatile aliphatac hydrocarbon. It is a commercial and industrial product that contains a mixture of hydrocarbons with six carbon atoms. It is a colorless liquid at room temperature with a slight gasoline smell. It is flammable and may be an explosion hazard. It also is highly reactive with certain materials, including liquid chlorine, concentrated oxygen, and sodium hypochlorite.

Phillipes 66

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

SK Chem

Sumitomo

Subaru Corporation

SINOPEC

CNPC

Junyuan Petroleum

Haishunde

N-Hexane is a colorless volatile liquid that is insoluble in water and highly flammable. It mainly acts as solvent in many fields, such as edible oils, glues (rubber cement, adhesives), varnishes, and inks and so on. Among various applications, Industrial Solvents hold the largest consumption share, with 49.49% in 2020. N-Hexane increased from 660.1 K MT in 2013 to 711.2 K MT in 2020. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of N-Hexane. Nearly 40% go into the Asia-Pacific region each year. China is the leading players in the market. The second consumer is North America, which contributed 27.11% share in the global N-Hexane consumption market in 2020. The worldwide market for N-Hexane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 930 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Industrial Solvents

Edible-Oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants

Others Major Applications are as follows:

60% N-Hexane

80% N-Hexane