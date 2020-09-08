North America Data Center Construction Market is Driving Huge Growth 2026

Exponential growth in the data as a result of digital transformation has led to increased demand for edge computing. This rise in edge computing has further resulted in rapid growth in the array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers as the edge computing processes, data, and services in closer proximity of the end-user, its demand in a smaller emerging market are projected to grow significantly.

The integration of state of the art technology enabled 5G telecom services has attracted significant traction across significant economies, including North America. Factors such as higher bandwidth resulting in superior internet and data services along with scope for innovative augmented and virtual reality enabled solutions is further expected to fuel the growth of the 5G enabled services.

Top Key Player:

DPR Construction, Inc,Fujitsu Limited,AECOM,Holder Construction Company,Rittal GmBH & CO. KG,Tripp Lite,Turner Construction,The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company,Schneider Electric SE,Hitachi Vantara Corporation

US is dominating the global data center construction market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for data center construction. The data center environment in U.S is expected to evolve over the coming two years owing to the new federal mandates and presidential administration for optimization. The market for data center construction in U.S is also anticipated to grow due to the introduction of tax incentives and reduced cost of electricity. However, the country would face certain barriers to the development of data centers, which includes the rising cost of construction & installation. The growth, companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are building their own exclusive data centers across the country.

North America Data Center Construction Market By Type of Construction

General Construction

Electrical Design

Mechanical Design

North America Data Center Construction Market By Tier Standards

Tier 1 & Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

North America Data Center Construction Market By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Telecom Media & Entertainment

Technology

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Others

North America Data Center Construction Market By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

