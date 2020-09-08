North America Vision Guided Robotics Software Market size is expected to witness 18% CAGR to 2025

Growing acceptance of vision guided robots is fueling dramatic changes to automate the work across various industries. The is experiencing significant demand across several applications such as arc welding, cutting, assembly, navigation, palletizing and machine tending, random bin picking, collaborative robots, and others. The growing demand to automate the work across various industries are continually rising in developed as well as developing regions. With the advancement in robust robotic technology, the customization of products for specific applications to enhance the flexibility of work among enterprises is increasing.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of vision guided robotics software across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is a major global leader in the industrial automation market. Most of the demand for vision guided robotics software comes from automobile and electronics manufacturing industries. Also, US has highly developed markets with deeply embedded industrial bases with advance robot vision technology. In addition, the manufacturers are expected to significantly accelerate their use of robots in U.S. factories over the next decade as they become cheaper and perform more tasks, subsequently driving the demand for vision guided robotics software.

By Robot Type

Mobile Robot

Fixed Robot

By Technology

2D Vision Guided

3D Vision Guided

By Application

Arc Welding

Assembly

Cutting

Palletizing & Machine Tending

Navigation

Random Bin Picking

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Vertical

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverages

Others

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

