Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP plc

Dow Corning Corporation

Total SA

SK Lubricants Co.

Ltd.

Sinopec Lubricant Company

Indian Oil Corporation

Valvoline Inc

PJSC LUKOIL

Lubrication Engineers

Inc.

Chemours Co

SKF USA Inc.

The Global Oil & Gas Lubricants market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

By 2040, the global demand for energy is expected to increase by 28% from the 2015 level. Despite the increasing share of renewables in the primary energy mix, oil & gas is expected to cater approximately half the increased demand. Despite concerns hovering around the oil prices, the uptake of more upstream, midstream, and downstream based projects is necessary to meet up with the increased demand, resulting in increased usage of mechanical equipment. Like any mechanical system, moving parts in pumps, compressors, generators, fans and blowers, cranes, shakers, thrusters, valves, amongst others equipment used in the oil & gas industry requires proper lubrication to function optimally. As the oil & gas industry shifts its focus towards more complex offshore locations, and unconventional resources recovery, the risk associated with the system failures also increases, resulting in increased demand for specialized lubricants. Furthermore growing pipeline network for oil & gas coupled with an increased number of refinery and petrochemical projects across the globe is also expected to supplement the demand for oil & gas lubricants during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Offshore Oilfield Development Offers Increasing Opportunity for the Market

With fewer remaining easy-to-access oilfields and maturing production from existing basins, in both onshore and shallow-water, development of deep-water reserves has become increasingly vital. Moreover, advancements in technology have made deepwater drilling safer and economically viable. With the rebound of oil & gas prices to a sustainable level from witnessing a record low in January 2016, the uptake of offshore oil & gas projects is expected to witness a significant increase during the forecast period. Most of North American land-based and shallow water oil fields have reached their maturity, and there is little scope for a new field discovery in these areas. However, prospects are bright for offshore deepwater oil field exploration and production. To meet up with the global demand for oil in future, opportunities lie in the deep offshore seabed, where oil & gas operators continue to discover new reserves in the North American region. In a bid to ensure energy security by boosting domestic oil & gas production, countries across the Asia-Pacific region are expected to increase offshore oil & gas development activities. Similar interests are also expected to increase across the Middle East, Africa, and the South America region, to capture growing demand for oil & gas. Increasing investment to develop offshore oil & gas fields is expected to be the major factor driving the global offshore lubricants segment during the forecast period.

Unconventional Recovery Fueling Demand in North America

The exploration and production activities for unconventional resources, such as shale oil/gas, oil sands, and tight gas, are expected to remain high during the forecast period in the North America region. The GOM production in 2016 set an annual high of 1.6 million barrels per day (b/d), surpassing the previous record established in 2009, by 44,000 b/d. Market conditions are improving significantly amid rising oil prices, coupled with the support of a new and favorable administration with pro-energy policies that understand the strategic importance of a healthy oil & gas industry, exploration and production activities are expected to further increase in the United States. Furthermore, Exxon Mobil has already pledged a USD 20 billion investment to improve chemical sector across the US Gulf Coast. All factors combined is expected to supplement the demand for oil & gas lubricants in the region.

India to Register High Demand

For a long time, India has been dependent on other countries to satisfy its oil & gas needs. However, to ensure energy security, the Indian government plans to ramp up domestic oil & gas production. India is expecting a USD 40 billion investment in next five years for exploration and production activities. Furthermore, LNG and downstream sectors including petrochemical plants are also expected to attract similar investments, which in turn, would supplement the demand for oil & gas lubricants during the forecast period.

The global Oil & Gas Lubricants market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Oil & Gas Lubricants Market:

December 2017: ExxonMobil to merge Refining and Marketing Divisions in Q1 2018, Forms ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants Company.

August 2017: ENOC and Chevron explored long-term collaboration across various aspects of downstream operations, ranging from lubricants marketing to aviation refueling.

This Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Oil & Gas Lubricants? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Oil & Gas Lubricants Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Oil & Gas Lubricants Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Oil & Gas Lubricants Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Oil & Gas Lubricants Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Oil & Gas Lubricants Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Oil & Gas Lubricants Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Oil & Gas Lubricants Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Oil & Gas Lubricants Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Oil & Gas Lubricants Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Oil & Gas Lubricants Industry? Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future oil & gas lubricants market outlook in the developed and emerging countries

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Countries that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market share, and strategies employed by the major market players.