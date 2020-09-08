Oilfield Communications Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Industry Leading Players Update, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2024

Global Oilfield Communications Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Oilfield Communications Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Oilfield Communications market.

The Oilfield Communications Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global oilfield communications market was valued at USD 2.85 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.72% over the forecast period (2018-2023). The market is segmented by solution into M2M communication, asset performance communication, unified communication, VoIP, video conferencing, pipeline scada, fleet management communication, oilfield to control center data communication, and Wi-Fi hotspot type of solutions. The market is also segmented by communication network, field site, and region.

Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Services is the Major Driver for the Market

With growing adoption of cloud-based services, oil companies are compelled to use oil field communication. This keeps their offshore sites connected with the inshore site about production stats, which helps in better supply chain management. The smooth flow of materials is very important for oil companies as their profitability is highly dependent upon the turnover and downtime needs to be avoided.

Microwave Communication Network is expected to Grow Fastest in the Forecast Period

Microwave transmission equipment can be used for various communication applications such as cellular, radio telecommunication, broadband, satellite, radar, and navigation. The reducing profit margins from mobile networks have induced mobile network operators (MNOs) to focus more on generating their revenue from data rather than voice to increase their profitability. There is an increasing demand for data, and this will compel MNOs to upgrade their infrastructure. Upgrading the transport network includes cost of equipment and services and requires at least 30% of the overall project cost. This high cost is mainly due to the high price of equipment for the optical transport-based network. Whereas, deploying a microwave network costs less than the deployment of the fiber network. Microwave deployment allows fast go-to-market reach and has a much lesser footprint than the fiber network.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Oilfield Communications Market During the Forecast Period

North America is the pioneer in this market and is expected to grow at a highest rate as it is the largest oil and gas producer, with companies seeking advanced digital communication solutions for their onshore and offshore field operations. Many oil producing companies are headquartered in the United States. Most of the companies pilot new services in the country before global launches and deployment. Fast adoption of new technology in this country and growing focus on global communication is pushing the market forward.

Key Developments in the Market

â€¢September 2017 – Recon got several contracts totaling approximately RMB 6.1 million, or approximately USD 0.9 million, to develop four Internet-of-things oil and gas production projects for three plants of PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company.

The major players include – HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, SIEMENS AG, SPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, ABB LTD, COMMSCOPE, INC., INMARSAT PLC, TAIT COMMUNICATIONS, BAKER HUGHES INCORPORATED, ALCATEL-LUCENT S.A., CERAGON NETWORKS LTD., RAD DATA COMMUNICATIONS, INC., RIGNET, INC. HUGHES NETWORK SYSTEMS LLC, AIRSPAN NETWORKS, INC., and COMMTEL NETWORKS PVT. LTD, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

â€¢Current and future oilfield communications market in the developed and emerging markets

â€¢Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

â€¢The segment that is expected to dominate the market

â€¢Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

â€¢Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

â€¢3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

â€¢This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Oilfield Communications Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Oilfield Communications.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Oilfield Communications Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Oilfield Communications procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

