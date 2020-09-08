Omega-3 Products Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Boosting the Growth Worldwide:Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

Global “Omega-3 Products Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Omega-3 Products in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Omega-3 Products Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Omega-3 Products Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Omega-3 Products Market:-

ADM

Algaecytes

Algisys

Bioprocess Algae LLC

Cargill Incorporated

Croda International PLC

DSM Nutritional Products

FMC Corporation

Natures Way (Ascenta Health)

Nordic Naturals

Qualitas Health

Simris Alg

Source-omega

The Global Omega-3 Products market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global omega-3 product market was valued at USD 31.4 billion in 2015. Omega-3 products consist of eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA) based products. The omega-3 ingredients market is growing faster than the omega-3 products market.

Growing Functional Food = Omega-3 Product Demand

The global omega-3 product market has been dominantly driven by the strong demand for infant formula products in developing regions such as China. Omega-3 demand is growing at a faster rate in infant food fortification as it provides the essential DHA for infant brain development. In addition, the global dietary supplement market is growing at a faster rate, which has increased the demand for omega-3 supplements. However, the major restraint for the market is the depleting fish population, which is the primary source of omega-3. The other marine sources of omega-3 are krill oil and algae oil. Algae-sourced omega-3 is the fastest growing market due to various factors. Omega-3 obtained from algae is considered more bioavailable and sustainable for production, which is a need of the hour because overfishing is a major problem. Another benefit associated with algae omega-3 is that it is best suited for vegetarians. Moreover, the product quality of algae omega-3 is superior as compared to fish oil because it is free from toxic pollutants, highly pure in terms of form of fatty acid, and its off sensory properties. Another major restraint for the market is the high cost of product due to higher downstream processing cost. However, due to technological advancements, its price is forecasted to reduce, making this market highly competitive.

Infant Formula Consumption Growing at a Faster Rate

The market has been segmented by type, application type, and geography. There are commercially two types of essential omega-3 fatty acids – eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA). DHA holds the largest share in the market due to its high demand in infant formula products and legal recommendations regarding it. EPA-based products are the fastest growing market, supported by the various health benefits, which have increased its importance in drug formulation. By application, the market is segmented into infant formula, dietary supplements, fortified food & beverages, clinical nutrition and medical foods, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition. The infant formula market is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted period. Animal nutrition is another major growing segment for the market due to increased health concerns among pet owners.

Regional Analysis

The global omega-3 product market has been segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the growing fortified food market and increased consumer awareness. Japan and China are the significant market in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the omega-3 products market due to high infant formula consumption, followed by North America with a market share of 32%. South America is another growing market for omega-3 fatty acid driven by the high consumption of fortified products.

Key Developments in the Omega-3 Products Market:

June 2017 – FMC Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Epax® Omega-3 business to Pelagia AS.

March 2017 – DSM and Evonik have established a joint venture for omega-3 fatty acids from natural marine algae for animal nutrition.

Competitive Landscape

This Omega-3 Products Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Omega-3 Products? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Omega-3 Products Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Omega-3 Products Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Omega-3 Products Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Omega-3 Products Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Omega-3 Products Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Omega-3 Products Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Omega-3 Products Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Omega-3 Products Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Omega-3 Products Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

