Peony Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Peony is a flowering plant in the genus Paeonia, the only genus in the family Paeoniaceae. Peony varieties with huge, double flowers will be the focal point of the garden when they bloom in early summer. Single-flowered types are more subtle and combine well with other perennials. Flower colors include pink, red, white, and yellow, and the plants grow 18 inches to 3 feet tall, depending on the variety. Peonies make an attractive low hedge. However, they can take up to 3 years to mature, and don’t perform well in hot summer climates.

Arcieri’s Peonies

Kennicott

Adelman Peony Gardens

Castle Hayne Farms

Alaska Perfect Peony

Third Branch Flower

Pivoines Capano

Warmerdam Paeonia

3 Glaciers Farm

Echo Lake Farm

Meadowburn Farm

Spring Hill Peony Farm

Joslyn Peonies

Maple Ridge Peony Farm

Chilly Root Peony Farm

Simmons Paeonies

English Peonies

Heze Peony Lotus Horticulture

Zi Peony

Shenzhou Peony

Shaoyaomiao

APEONY

GuoSeTianXiang

Yongming Flowers

Currently, the Netherlands peony occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially China and the United States.Although the Peony market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.The worldwide market for Peony is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2023, from 440 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Paeonia Suffruticosa

Paeonia Lactiflora Major Applications are as follows:

Domestic Field