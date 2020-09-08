Personal Care Packaging Market Share, Size Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

Global Personal Care Packaging Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Personal Care Packaging Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Personal Care Packaging market.

The Personal Care Packaging Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global personal care packaging market was valued at USD 22.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.13 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.50% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report studies the primary materials like plastic, paper, metal, and glass, and is segmented by personal care into products baby care, bath & shower, oral care, skin care, hair care, sun care, and fragrances. Based on products the report is segmented into bottles, cans, jars, and pouches. While the regions considered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

A Saturated Market in the Developed Countries Led To Product Innovation and Emerging Trends in the Market

The growing markets and demand for more consumer-friendly packages and product protection have propelled personal care packaging as a viable and cheaper option. Recent innovations have also made these packages eco-friendly and sustainable. Plastic remains one of the most used packing materials, more than its counterparts, such as paper, glass, and metal. The low cost of manufacturing and applications across a wide range of industry verticals is driving the growth of the personal care packaging market.

Consumer Preference Toward Plastic Packaging Products

Plastic is expected to be increasingly used for personal care packaging, as it helps manufacturers reduce cost. In the current scenario, plastics not only make packaging more effective but also make packaging more efficient, helping to conserve natural resources across the world and thus, surging the growth of the market. Increasing consumer preference for light-weight materials, durability, cost-effectiveness, and growing demand for plastics in the personal care industry are some of the key factors accelerating the growth of the market. All the above factors have enabled the global personal care packaging market to possess a huge growth potential. However, environmental concerns are evident and more countries are formulating strict regulations on the use of plastic for packaging products. The concerns about chemical properties are harming the growth of this packaging material and this may negatively influence the overall personal care packaging market.

United States the Largest Market Share

The United States is the largest economy in North America. High income levels, along with political and economic stability are driving the demand for packaging solutions in the country. The higher disposable income and penetration of technology are expected to drive the demand for personal care packaging products in the country. The growing population and concomitant demand for personal care products are the major factors responsible for the rising demand for personal care packaging. Backed by investments in technology and equipment, the personal care packaging market is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Disruptive Technologies to Boosting the Rapid Market Growth

Electronic packaging and smart labels are being produced by the converters and a significant implementation of these techniques is at the consumer packaging level, the adoption of electronic functionality is increasing even at a small percentage of consumer-based packaging, and this will cause a seismic shift in the personal care packaging market in globally. Additionally, increase in the annual disposable income might positively impact the overall personal care packaging market. As the packaging market has larger growth margins over the forecast period, this may proportionately influence the increase of expenditure on packaged goods and in particular personal care products. These growth dynamics might boost the overall personal care packaging market.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018: Amcor has proven its game-changing LiquiForm technology with the commercialization of the first consumer package. In addition to reducing supply chain costs, LiquiForm technology has the potential to improve packaging consistency and lower the carbon footprint associated with filling and packaging. Amcor partnered with Greenblendz, a Michigan-based co-packer and developer of private label, environment-friendly consumer products, to develop and commercialize packaging for the Natureâ€™s PromiseTM brand of hand soap. Amcor produced the 12oz polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle on a proprietary Amcor-built machine powered by the LiquiForm process. The new machine is the industryâ€™s first manufacturing unit to successfully utilize the LiquiForm technology.

July 2017: Sonoco announced its acquisition of Clear Lam Packaging Inc., a developer and manufacturer of flexible and forming plastic packaging films, for approximately USD 170 million in cash. Founded in 1969, the Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Company is projecting 2017 sales of approximately USD 140 million and operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village and Nanjing, China, with nearly 400 total employees. Clear Lam is a technology leader in the development, production and conversion of high barrier flexible and forming films used to package a variety of products for consumer packaged goods companies and retailers, with a focus on structures used for perishable foods. Clear Lamâ€™s financial results will be added to Sonocoâ€™s consumer packaging segment. One of the main attractions for Sonoco is the opportunity to leverage Clear Lamâ€™s expertise in modified atmosphere packaging, which comes from a strong base of material science knowledge when it comes to films, additives and adhesives.

The major players include – AMCOR LIMITED, MONDI PLC, BEMIS COMPANY INC., REXAM INC., RPC GROUP PLC, WINPAK LTD, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY, SILGAN HOLDINGS INC., TETRA LAVAL PVT. LTD, DS SMITH PLC, CAN-PACK S.A., AND PROLAMINA PACKAGING LTD, among others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Personal Care Packaging Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Personal Care Packaging.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Personal Care Packaging procedures.

