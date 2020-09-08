Personal Dosimeter Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Personal Dosimeter Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Personal Dosimeter. A Report, titled “Global Personal Dosimeter Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Personal Dosimeter manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Personal Dosimeter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Dosimeters are devices used to measure the amount of energy deposited by ionising radiation. This measurement is used to estimate the effective dose received by the human body through exposure to external ionising radiation. Dosimeters are utilized in places where people deal with hazardous waste or radioactive substances, such as hospitals, nuclear power plant.

Mirion Technologies

Fuji Electric

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aloka

Unfors RaySafe

RAE Systems

ATOMTEX

Ludlum Measurements

Saphymo

CIRNIC

Tracerco

Casella

Polimaster

Eckert & Ziegler

Biodex Medical Systems

Laurus

Personal dosimeter is an electronic device that has a number of sophisticated functions, such as continual monitoring which allows alarm warnings at preset levels and live readout of dose accumulated. These are especially useful in high dose areas where residence time of the wearer is limited due to dose constraints. The dosimeter can be reset, usually after taking a reading for record purposes, and thereby re-used multiple times.This report covers Pen Dosimeters and Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters. Due to the different technology, specifications and price level, non self-reading dosimeter thermoluminescent dosimeter (TLD) and optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dosimeter are not covered in this report.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for personal dosimeters in the regions of Asia Pacific and other developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more advanced personal dosimeters. Increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of personal dosimeters will drive growth in global markets. The worldwide market for Personal Dosimeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Personal Dosimeter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pen Dosimeters

Direct Read Electronic Dosimeters Major Applications are as follows:

Medical

Nuclear Power Plant

Industrial