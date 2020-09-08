Petrochemicals Market Overview: World Approaching Demand & Growth Opportunities by 2020-2026

Petrochemicals Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Petrochemicals market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( LyondellBasell, BASF, Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, DowDupont, Reliance Industries, Sabic, British Petroleum, Chevron Phillips, Formosa Plastics, China National Petroluem Corporation, Exxonmobil, Ineos ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Petrochemicals market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Petrochemicals industry geography segment.

Scope of Petrochemicals Market: Petrochemicals (also known as petroleum distillates) are chemical products derived from petroleum. Some chemical compounds made from petroleum are also obtained from other fossil fuels, such as coal or natural gas, or renewable sources such as corn, palm fruit or sugar cane.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. High economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.

Global Petrochemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Petrochemicals.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ Ethylene

⦿ Propylene

⦿ Benzene

⦿ Butadiene

⦿ Xylenes

⦿ Toluene

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Petrochemicals for each application, including-

⦿ Construction

⦿ Packaging

⦿ Automotive

⦿ Electrical & Electronics

⦿ Aerospace

⦿ Consumer Goods

⦿ Others

Petrochemicals Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

