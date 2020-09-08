Plant-Based Protein Market– Demand, Supply Growth, Top Industry Cargill Incorporated, DowDuPont, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Royal DSM, Tate & Lyle, The Scoular Company

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Plant-Based Protein Market globally. This report on ‘Plant-Based Protein market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the plant-based protein market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, DowDuPont, Glanbia Plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Royal DSM, Tate & Lyle, The Scoular Company

Plant proteins can be obtained from various plant sources, including soy, nuts, wheat, pea, seeds, among others. Various plant sources, including lentils, peanuts, chickpeas, almonds, quinoa, spirulina, and chia seed, can provide a high amount of proteins needed for the human body. Since plant proteins contain low calories, they can be consumed as a substituted for animal protein for weight loss. Rising demand for plant-based food, as well as growing consumer interest in high protein food, are some of the important factors propelling the demand for plant protein products globally. Moreover, the increasing adoption of vegan lifestyles by most of the population in developed countries is further anticipated to play a vital role in the demand for plant protein globally.

The plant-based protein market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in protein beverages, dairy alternatives, meat alternatives, protein bars, bakery products, nutrition supplements, sports nutrition, and others. Plant-based diets are rich in nutrients like protein, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins K and C, which can improve muscle and bone health in people of all ages. Also, plant protein contains sulfur amino acids and tryptophan. These nutrients help the body to make proteins and certain brain-signaling chemicals. Oat protein, a type of plant protein, contains a high amount of indispensable amino acids which helps in building muscles, cause chemical reactions in the body, transport nutrients, prevent illness, and carry out other functions. Several research studies indicate that consumption of plant protein may induce satiety and help in maintaining body weight. However, volatility in the prices of plant protein sources may hamper the growth of this market. Plant protein sources such as soy, wheat, peas, quinoa, oats, beans, nuts, and seeds are vulnerable and available based on weather and climatic conditions. Moreover, the availability of meat protein sources as a substitute to plant protein may also impact the growth of this market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the plant-based protein market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the plant-based protein market in these regions.

