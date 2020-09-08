Polycarbonate Market Size 2020 | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Polycarbonate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global polycarbonate market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Polycarbonate is a group of durable, amorphous and lightweight thermoplastic polymers with organic functional groups linked together by carbonate groups. It is synthesized from bisphenol A and phosgene by the process of polymerization or polycondensation and can gradually soften from solid to liquid when exposed to heat.
Market Trends:
Polycarbonate finds applications in various industries, like electrical and electronics, optical media, consumer goods, medical and automotive sectors, due to its numerous advantageous properties. These include optical transparency, oxidative and thermal stability, protection from harmful UV rays, and resistance to moisture, heat and electricity. Besides this, polycarbonate resins help in manufacturing lighting systems, headlamp lenses, as well as exterior and interior components by combining with other polymers, such as Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resins. This, along with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop high-performance plastics, and manufacturing of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-based devices, sensors and drones using polycarbonates are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the near future.
Polycarbonate Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include
- Chi Mei Corporation
- Covestro AG
- Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
- Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem
- Lotte Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.
- SABIC
- Teijin Limited
- Trinseo, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, imports & exports and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Sheets and Films
- Fibers
- Blends
- Tubes
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Construction, Sports and Recreational
- Optical Media
- Appliances and Housewares
- Packaging
- Medical and Ophthalmic
- Others
Imports and Exports:
- Import Trends
- Import Breakup by Country
- Export Trends
- Export Breakup by Country
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
