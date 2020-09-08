Polycarbonate Market Size 2020 | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Polycarbonate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global polycarbonate market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Polycarbonate is a group of durable, amorphous and lightweight thermoplastic polymers with organic functional groups linked together by carbonate groups. It is synthesized from bisphenol A and phosgene by the process of polymerization or polycondensation and can gradually soften from solid to liquid when exposed to heat.

Market Trends:

Polycarbonate finds applications in various industries, like electrical and electronics, optical media, consumer goods, medical and automotive sectors, due to its numerous advantageous properties. These include optical transparency, oxidative and thermal stability, protection from harmful UV rays, and resistance to moisture, heat and electricity. Besides this, polycarbonate resins help in manufacturing lighting systems, headlamp lenses, as well as exterior and interior components by combining with other polymers, such as Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) resins. This, along with the extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop high-performance plastics, and manufacturing of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)-based devices, sensors and drones using polycarbonates are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the near future.

Polycarbonate Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include

Chi Mei Corporation

Covestro AG

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

LG Chem

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

SABIC

Teijin Limited

Trinseo, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, application, imports & exports and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Sheets and Films

Fibers

Blends

Tubes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Construction, Sports and Recreational

Optical Media

Appliances and Housewares

Packaging

Medical and Ophthalmic

Others

Imports and Exports:

Import Trends

Import Breakup by Country

Export Trends

Export Breakup by Country

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

