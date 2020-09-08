Portable X-ray Devices Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global “Portable X-ray Devices Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Portable X-ray Devices in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Portable X-ray Devices Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Portable X-ray Devices Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Portable X-ray Devices Market:-

Aribex

Inc.

Canon Medical Systems

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Minxray

Qioptiq

Shimadzu Corporations

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Varian Medical Systems

Inc.

The Global Portable X-ray Devices market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global portable X-ray devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to rapid technological advancement and the presence of leading market players in the region.

Huge Funding for R&D of Portable Technologies

The growing adoption rate of portable X-ray systems by healthcare professionals has prompted multinational firms to invest in this market. Market players who already have their products in the X-ray segment have invested in the portable X-ray devices market to extend their product portfolio. Also, the government is investing significant amount for the R&D of portable medical devices to meet the growing demand from end users. Additionally, technological advancement, growing geriatric populations, and increasing focus on preventive care are likely to drive the market growth of portable X-ray devices globally.

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CRDH) is responsible for regulations of manufacture, repackage, relabel, and import of medical devices. In addition, CRDH regulates radiation-emitting electronic products (medical and non-medical) such as X-ray systems, ultrasound equipment, etc. The process of manufacturing an X-ray system includes establishment registration, premarket notification, premarket approval, investigational device exemption, quality system regulation, etc. This process puts a financial burden on the company and is time-consuming. Also, the radiation emitted by the system should be within permissible limits. Stringent FDA regulations are a major restraint, and hence small and medium-sized companies refrain from investing in X-ray systems. Additionally, high risk of radiation exposure is further restricting the growth of the market.

North America is the Largest Market

North America is the largest market for global portable X-ray devices owing to the presence of leading medical devices manufacturer, and growing awareness regarding preventive care and early diagnosis, which is augmenting the demand of portable X-ray devices in the region. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to growing awareness regarding early diagnosis, and rising incidence of chronic diseases in the region.

The global Portable X-ray Devices market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Portable X-ray Devices Market:

February 2018: Qioptiq introduced SlimLine for X-ray Diagnostics featuring Spine Mode. The new operation mode enables automatic optimization of overexposed images for maximum contrast and visibility of the spine.

