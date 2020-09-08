Quartz Crystal Oscillators Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Quartz Crystal Oscillators Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Quartz Crystal Oscillators in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Quartz Crystal Oscillators Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Quartz Crystal Oscillators Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Miyazaki Epson Corporation

Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co.

LTD.

Txc Corporation

Oscilloquartz SA

Kyocera Crystal Device (KCD)

Daishinku Corp.

Murata Manufacturing

Rakon Ltd.

Vectron International

River Eletec Corp.

Siward Crystal Technology

Hosonic Electronic

Mercury Electronic

The Global Quartz Crystal Oscillators market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The quartz crystal oscillators market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4%, during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. The scope of the report is limited to the potential growth opportunities in the quartz oscillator market within the forecast period. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East & Africa.

Quartz crystals in oscillators result in high-frequency stability, high-quality factor of the resonance and low temperature drift. Apart from these factors, Quartz crystals are cheap to produce, and so they find many applications in clock circuits in microprocessor boards, the timing element in digital watches, radio frequency applications, along with telecommunications and data transmission. They are the most important components for frequency control applications, like telecommunication and data transmission. Telecommunication systems, like SONET SDH require a high stability system clock to prevent time slips or data loss. Ever evolving telecommunication technology and increased penetration of the smartphones across are leading to quartz crystal oscillators are expected to drive the market.

The typical smartphone or tablet requires up to five oscillators. Up until recently, these were based on quartz crystal resonators. However, evolving technology has introduced advanced versions of the crystal oscillators, like Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) resonator-based clocks and oscillators, which makes the quartz crystal oscillators obsolete technology. Experts suggest that MEMS offer 10 times better reliability than comparable quartz oscillators. Since, oscillators are judged based on the reliability and aging, going forward with the changing demands these oscillators are likely to be replaced.

TCXO Dominates the Other Oscillators in Telecom and Consumer Electronics

Based on the type of circuit, the quartz crystal oscillators are available in different forms, like Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (SPXO), Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO), Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (VCXO), Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (FCXO), and Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO).

Temperature compensated crystal oscillators (TCXOs) accounted for the largest share in the quartz crystal oscillators market. The reason being the advantages TCXOs have over OCXOs. Comparatively, the TCXos have shorter warm-up periods and significantly lower power consumption. Because of these reasons, there is a huge demand in telecom, networking, as well as consumer electronics products, such as smartphones and tablets.

North America to see high demand

North America is estimated to dominate the quartz crystal oscillators market due to higher demand of electrical consumer goods and smartphones. Europe and Asia-Pacific as are estimated to be the emerging consumers of quartz crystal oscillators. The Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to rapidly expanding smartphone consumer base especially in the major economies, such as India and China in the region.

February 2018 : KYOCERA Introduces New Z-series Clock Oscillators, which find applications in Automotive Electronics, which requires higher frequency tolerance over a wide temperature range. The new Z-Series oscillators are likely to cater to the emerging market opportunity. As electronic equipment development cycles grow continually shorter, demand for quick-delivery component samples continues to rise. The New Z-series Clock Oscillators are designed to fit these needs and finds applications in Consumer Electronics, Networking, Industrial purposes, etc.

