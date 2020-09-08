Radar Sensors Market Share 2020 Global Top Companies, Industry Current Trends, Application, Growth Factors, Development and Forecast to 2024 Research Report

Global Radar Sensors Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Radar Sensors Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Radar Sensors market.

The Radar Sensors Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global radar sensors market was valued at USD 7.14 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 21.36 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 20.04% during 2018â€“2023. The scope of the report includes imaging radar sensor, as well as, no-imaging radar sensor. Segmentation is also done by the range of radar and the end-user industries.

Major Driver: Rising Need for National Security

With increasing security threats, the trailing and observing activities within and outside the countries is expected to increase. With this, the number of radars and radar sensors used by a country is also expected to increase. The usage of radar sensors in drones is increasing rapidly. Nearly all the developed countries are using LiDAR drones with radar technology as a defense system, and emerging economies are expected to adopt this system.

Non-Imaging Radar Sensor Expected to Hold Major Share

Nearly all countries undertake continuous tracking and monitoring, at the national border and within the country, with is majorly done by non-imaging radar. Developing countries are expected to employ more of these to increase security. As non-imaging radar sensors are present in autonomous cars, with the increase in the number of autonomous cars, the usage of non-imaging radar is also expected to increase. Also, the costs involved in using non-imaging sensors is less than imaging radar sensors, which has boosted its adoption.

Automobile Industry Expected to Have the Highest CAGR

In autonomous cars, being able to monitor the distance to a vehicle ahead, behind or to the side provides vital data for the central controller. Without the input of a driver, autonomous vehicles require many more sensor systems, often using multiple inputs from different sensors to provide a much higher level of assurance. Thus, radar sensors are a key component for autonomous cars. Automotive applications use bands for the lane change assist (LCA), adaptive cruise control (ACC), collision mitigation (CM), and blind spot detection (BSD). Increasing safety measures for cars are expected to be the main reason for an increase in the number of radar sensors in cars.

Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, the global passenger was estimated to be 72.10 million units in 2016, and the demand is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018: MARSS have announced a contract for its RADiRguard smart perimeter surveillance system. The contract, with an unspecified Middle Eastern Government, is for critical national infrastructure installation and provides for the protection of a 12 km high-security perimeter. RADiRguard is a smart perimeter surveillance system combining multiple sensors including radar sensors and complementary technologies inside a single intelligent unit.

October 2017: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced that the United Statesâ€™ radar works through smoke and clouds. It was announced that its video synthetic aperture radar program could take uninterrupted live video of targets on the ground even when flying through or above clouds.

The major players include – ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, CONTINENTAL AG, DENSO CORPORATION, DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE LLP, HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO., INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG, AUTOLIV, INC., LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION, NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V., SMART MICROWAVE SENSORS GMBH, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future radar sensors market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel).

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Radar Sensors Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Radar Sensors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Radar Sensors Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Radar Sensors procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

