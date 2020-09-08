Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Radiation-Hardened Electronics. A Report, titled “Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Radiation-Hardened Electronics manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Radiation-Hardened Electronics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Radiation hardening is the act of making electronic components and systems resistant to damage or malfunctions caused by ionizing radiation (particle radiation and high-energy electromagnetic radiation)

Honeywell Aerospace

Bae Systems

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Atmel

Microsemi

Xilinx

Cobham

VPT

Data Device Corporation

Linear Technology

Ridgetop

The radiation-hardened electronics market for the radiation hardening by design (RHBD) is expected to be the fastest-growing market by 2023. The RHBD technique is expected to have good opportunities in the near future as it can provide immunity from total-dose and single-event effects in commercially produced circuitry. The defense & space industries mostly use RHBD memories, microcontrollers, and ASICs in their applications and it also has a wide scope in military applications. North America held the largest share of the radiation-hardened electronics market in 2020. The high growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for rad-hard products owing to the presence of a large number of rad-hard component manufacturers as well as top private & government space institutes in North America.

Radiation Hardening by Design (RHBD)

Radiation Hardening by Process (RHBP) Major Applications are as follows:

Space (Satellite)

Aerospace & Defense