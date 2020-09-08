Recombinant Protein Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Recombinant Protein Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Recombinant Protein in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Recombinant Protein Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Recombinant Protein Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The Global Recombinant Protein market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status.

The recombinant protein market is expected to register a growth rate of nearly 6.5% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. Recombinant proteins are encoded by recombinant DNA, which involves the insertion of DNA encoding that particular protein into bacterial or mammalian cells, and the protein is then purified after getting expressed in these cells. Recombinant protein is produced either by molecular cloning or through polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The prominence of recombinant proteins has been increasing tremendously for therapeutic application, owing to advancement in technologies, which further facilitates market growth by developing alternative expression technologies and enhanced cell culture systems. It is also considered to be the foundation of biomolecular research and the developing biotechnology industry. As per the geographical analysis, the North American region possesses several factors, such as well-developed research infrastructure and higher expenditure in biomedical research, which makes this market to retain dominance in this region.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Boosts the Growth of the Recombinant Protein Market

The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and arthritis, are on the rise, globally, as well as the treatment of the aforementioned diseases. As per the statistics recorded by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes increased to 422 million in 2014, and in 2015, approximately 1.6 million deaths were directly caused due to diabetes and its associated complications. This exponential rise presents an urgent need to establish an effective diabetes therapy, where recombinant insulin plays a major role. Arthritis is also one of the leading causes of disability among adults in the United States, where about 54 million adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis. This huge burden of arthritis needs disease management through different recombinant proteins, thus, fueling the recombinant protein market.

Other factors contributing to the recombinant protein market are, the growing expenditure in the R&D sector, rising inclination toward biologics and biosimilars, and advanced recombinant products.

Expensive and Time-consuming Production Process Limits the Growth of the Recombinant Protein Market

Recombinant protein production is a very time-consuming procedure, which requires high maintenance. The cost of the recombinant protein produced in E. coli is around EUR 10,000–15,000/mg, this high cost thus indicates the need of alternate platform, which is expected to restrain the recombinant protein market.

Another factor limiting the growth of this market is the safety issues associated with recombinant proteins.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Recombinant Protein Market over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to lead the global recombinant protein market, owing to the increasing expenditure in research. The United States is anticipated to witness highest growth, owing to the largest concentration of world-class research universities and academic medical centers. The R&D spending of the United States is around 2.7% of its gross domestic products (GDP). In 2014, The United States was leading the R&D investments in biotechnology, and since then, the US biotechnology research and investment has been growing at a steady rate. Development of new products and collaboration activities of biotechnology companies are likely to boost the growth of the recombinant protein market.

Thus, the increasing expenditure and major focus on R&D are expected to generate high opportunities for the growth of the North American recombinant protein market.

Jul 2018: Abcam Merck collaboration produced PD-L1 antibody for immuno-oncology research.

