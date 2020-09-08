Residue Testing Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Residue Testing Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Residue Testing in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Residue Testing Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Residue Testing Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Residue Testing Market:

SGS S.A.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group plc

ALS Limited

Eurofins Scientific

DTS Food Laboratories

ILS Limited

Covance Inc.

Silliker

Inc.

Asurequality Limited

Microbac Laboratories

Inc.

Spectro Analytical Lab Ltd.

Vanguard Sciences (Formerly Aegis Food Testing Laboratories)

Covance Inc.

International Laboratory Services Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

The Global Residue Testing market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global residue testing market size was estimated to be USD 4.6 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The residue testing ensures the products to be contaminant-free and complies with the residue level of International regulations. To improve the quality of food, most of the countries have imposed stringent regulations which has made residue testing mandatory, this is expected to drive the in the near future.

Market Dynamics

In 2017, CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) found traces of an herbicide named glyphosate, in nearly 30% of the samples tested for 3200 food products. The governmental agencies such as CFIA, EU and USDA consider glyphosate safe up to the limit of 1.3%. In 2013, horse meat scandal in the United Kingdom, where beef was found to be contaminated with horse meat, raised food safety issues among consumers as well as manufacturers. Consequently, the food industry started paying more attention to make their products, safer in the residue limit of foods.

The increased concern for pesticide and residue level in food products, growing demand for organic food products and increased need to meet food allergen claims on the label are various factors driving the residue testing market. As food trade is growing globally, there is an intense need for food products to follow international regulations. However, lack of awareness about regulatory standards among manufacturers is the restraining factor for the market. The demand for organic food products is growing in developing region, which offers opportunities for the market

Chromatography Technique to Lead the Pesticide Residue Test Market

The liquid, gas and GC-MS are conventional and reliable methods used for pesticide residue testing. The cost effective testing and high accuracy have dominated the market share among other technologies. Further, these methods are highly preferred in the developed region for residue and food allergen label claims identification. Based on test type, the residue testing market is segmented into technology type, application and geography. Further, the test type segment includes pesticides, heavy metals, food allergen, toxins, antibiotic residue and other residues. These residues are determined by using techniques such as chromatography, mass spectroscopy, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), PCR and other techniques. The chromatography holds the dominant market share, owing to the high demand for heavy metal, allergen and pesticides residue determination. By application type, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy products, beverages, meat & sea foods, cereal, grains & pulses, nuts, seeds, spices & herbs and processed food.

Regional Analysis

The rigorously increasing food safety regulations in the countries, such as China and India, is providing an excellent opportunity for the residue testing market. The need for product safety, coupled with the regulatory requirement, has created a great opportunity for the residue testing market. Further, the companies, like Eurofins, have expanded their food testing labs in China to strengthen the market presence and grabbed opportunities, due to food scandals. North America and Europe dominates the residue testing market while Asia- Pacific is growing at a faster rate.

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Residue Testing Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Residue Testing Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Residue Testing Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Residue Testing Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Residue Testing Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Residue Testing Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Residue Testing Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Residue Testing Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Residue Testing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

