Rhodium Chloride Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | BASF, Evonik Industries, Johnson Matthey

Rhodium chloride is defined as the catalyst to prepare acetic acid. It is also used as a catalyst for reduction, oxidation of alkenes, hydration of acetylene and isomerization of alkenes. It is prepared from rhodium metal powder. It is used in various applications such as jewelry, electrical contacts, catalytic converters, paper chemicals and others. Increasing demand from gems and jewelry industry and electronics industry are likely to be the prime drivers for market growth. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

BASF SE (Germany),Evonik Industries AG (Germany),Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom),Heraeus (Germany),Stanford Advanced Materials (United States),Vineeth Chemicals (India),Sigma-Aldrich (United States),Shanxi Kaida Chemical (China),KaiDa Technology Limited (United Kingdom)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Jewelry, Electrical contacts, Catalytic converters, Paper Chemicals, Others), Form (Liquid, Powder), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Packaging (1 g in glass bottle, 250 mg in glass insert)

A View on Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement in Rhodium Chloride

Growth Drivers in LimelightRising demand from the jewelry industry, due to increase brilliance and improve their durability of gold items. For instance, according to IBEF, Indiaâ€™s gems and jewelry sector is one of the largest in the world contributing 29% to global jewelry consumption. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.

Challenges that Market May Face:Rising Prices of Raw Material

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Rhodium Chloride Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Rhodium Chloride market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Rhodium Chloride Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Rhodium Chloride

Chapter 4: Presenting the Rhodium Chloride Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Rhodium Chloride market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Rhodium Chloride Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Rhodium Chloride Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

