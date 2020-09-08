The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%during 2020–2027.

Increasing number of investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of RNAi therapies is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Benitec Biopharma, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Silence Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Quark

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 in 10 people in the US have suffered from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people had two or more chronic diseases in 2019. This factor has propelled the growth of healthcare systems across the world. Extensive R&D activities are being conducted by government institutions and academic research centers to discover new drug delivery technologies and deal with the increasing number of patients suffering from infectious diseases (e.g., pneumonia, meningitis, food poisoning, and flu) and chronic conditions (e.g., cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions).

A study published in 2019 by the American Society for Microbiology revealed that 1.5–4.5 million infections were caused due to Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae every year across the world. Additionally, the same risk factor leads to the hospitalization of ~49,000 people each year in the US. According to a study published by UNICEF, in 2018, pneumonia caused the death of nearly 1,755,000 children aged five and below; also, nearly 1,200,000 children across the world lost their lives due to diarrhea. These numbers show that the cases of infectious diseases, especially caused due to bacteria, are increasing day by day across the world. Further, cancer and diabetes are the major cause of death among population across the world. According to a study conducted by the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2018, about 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US.

Also, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, 46 million Americans were diabetic, and this number is expected to reach 62 million by 2045. The report by IDF has also mentioned that ~425 million people were diagnosed for diabetes in 2017, and this number is expected to reach 629 million by 2045 across the world. Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, about 9.6 million deaths across the world were reported due to cancer. RNAi therapies have significant potential to provide promising treatment for such extensively increasing diseases. Thus, the staggering number of cases necessitates the need for superior treatments, which, in turn, bolsters the growth of the RNAi therapeutics market.

