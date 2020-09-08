Rubber Testing Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Trends, Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Rubber Testing Equipment Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Rubber Testing Equipment market.

The Rubber Testing Equipment Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The rubber testing equipment market was valued at USD 11.26 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.32 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.93%, over the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report includes insights on the solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, professional services, and integration solutions. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also offers insights on various end-user-based applications such as industrial rubber products – hoses, belts, and pipes, general polymers, compounds, etc., and type of testing such as laboratory and ageing ovens testing, hardness testing, specimen preparation testing, flex testing, etc.

Technological Advancements in Rubber Testing has Improved Market Demand

Rubber testing techniques have come a long way since Dr. Melvin Mooney presented the first practical viscometer for gauging the viscosity of rubber batches. The formulation of ASTM standards proved to be quite beneficial for the rubber testing market. The increase in the production of synthetic rubber has augmented the demand for testing equipment. Automation has empowered the rubber testing market by offering better control over test samples and managing the data obtained. Automation has reduced manual intervention in loading and unloading samples from the testing equipment. Initially, rubber testing vendors offered semi-automation services along with systems like Mooney viscometer and Moving Die Rheometer (MDR). However, testing biases proved to be a major deterrent, as external conditions like temperature influence the test results.

Asia-Pacific has the Highest Market Share in Natural Rubber Production

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer and producer of industrial rubber, and hence, holds the highest share of the rubber testing equipment market, with tire products showing an unprecedented growth rate. 11 countries in Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 90% of natural rubber produced in 2016.

Healthy economic growth, growing industrialization efforts, rising disposable incomes, the growth in manufacturing activity all over the world, and increasing demand for durable products are some of the factors driving the market for rubber testing equipment. China holds the largest share of rubber used in motor vehicle tires and represents the largest market in Asia-Pacific. The country is estimated to overtake the United States to become the largest market for industrial rubber products, hence driving the market for rubber testing equipment as well. Apart from China, India will also record a strong growth rate in the rubber industry, along with Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 – TA Instruments introduced the Discovery DMA 850 dynamic mechanical analyzer, the newest product in its line of Discovery Series thermal analysis instruments. A DMA measures the viscoelastic mechanical properties of a material under controlled conditions of temperature, environment, and mechanical stimulus (stress or strain).

January 2018 – TA Instruments announced Integrated Modern Scientific Supplies – Gulf Bio Analytical Group of Companies (IMSS-GBA) as the new exclusive distributor for Saudi Arabia for their equipment.

The major players include – ALPHA TECHNOLOGIES, EKTRON TEK, GIBITRE INSTRUMENTS SRL, GOETTFERT INC., MONTECH RUBBER TESTING INSTRUMENTS, NORKA INSTRUMENTS, PRESCOTT INSTRUMENTS, PRESTO STANTEST, AND TA INSTRUMENTS, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future global rubber testing equipment market analysis

Performance of various segments in the market

Analyzing different perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

Segments and sub-segments expected to dominate the market

Regions expected to witness expedited growth during the forecast period

Latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Rubber Testing Equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Rubber Testing Equipment Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Rubber Testing Equipment procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

