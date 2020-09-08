Sack Kraft Paper Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

A new research report published by Transparency Market Research expects the global sack kraft paper market to achieve considerable growth in the next few years. In recent years, the applications of sack kraft papers in different industries has increased. Most prominent example of this is the increasing use of sack kraft paper in the food and beverages industry for cutting down the use of non-biodegradable or disposable products such as plastic. Such developments are thus expected to give a solid impetus to the development of the global sack kraft paper market.

The research report expects the global sack kraft paper market to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 2.6% during the course of the given forecast period of 2016 to 2024. With this rate of growth, the global market is expected to reach a valuation worth US$10.5 bn by the end of 2024. Initially, the global sack kraft paper market was valued at US$8.4 bn in 2015. The market is thus expected to jump in valuation of US$2.1 bn in the given forecast period.

For More Info | Download PDF Brochure, Click Here: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13286

Product Development is Key for Leading Market Players

The competitive landscape of the global sack kraft paper market is highly fragmented. The fragmentation of the global market is because of the presence several leading players operating in the marketspace. In addition to this, there are several opportunities available for the new companies to enter the market. This is further expected to intensify the competition in the global sack kraft paper market. However, the market is currently dominated by only a handful of the leading companies. These companies are expected to opt for aggressive strategies such as mergers, joint ventures, and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competitive curve.

For instance, in June 2018, Mondi announced itself in the global sack kraft paper market with the launch of its new and innovative packaging for the e-commerce sector. The product is called MailerBAG is produced with the help of sack kraft paper and have massively helped in replacing the conventional non-recyclable plastic packaging bags. The product was awarded with the Eurosac Grand Prix award at the Euro Science Congress in 2018, held in Malta.

Some of the leading companies in the global sack kraft paper market include names such as Horizon Pulp & Paper Ltd., Tolko Industries Ltd., Natron-Hayat d.o.o., Gascogne SA, Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation, BillerudKorsnas AB, Segezha Group, Nordic Paper Holding AB, the Mondi Group Plc., and Canfor Corporation among others.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=13286

Europe to Emerge as Leading Regional Segment

In terms of geographical segmentation, the global market for sack kraft paper is currently dominated by the regional segment Europe. Growing demand from the food and beverages industry is one of the key driving factors for the development of the regional segment. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a promising growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

The global Sack Kraft paper market is segmented on the basis of:

Grade White Brown

Packaging Type Valve Sack Open Mouth Sack

End-use Industry Cement and Building Materials Chemicals Animal Feed Pet Food Food

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=13286

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com