Safety Switches Market Share, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2024

Global Safety Switches Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Safety Switches Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Safety Switches market.

The Safety Switches Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global safety switches market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.17%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The key factors contributing to the growth of the global safety switches market are – flexibility of usage in varied applications, high market demand for safe equipment, miniaturization of devices, and industrial safety standards. Operator safety is of utmost importance for any robot and machine installations and safety switches are expected to provide the expected level of protection. Safety switches play a major role in the automated production equipment. Different categories of personnel work on this automated production equipment, ranging from production workers to engineers. The increasing demand for products from various end-user industries, like food & beverages, oil& gas, pharmaceuticals, aerospace etc. and technological advancements are increasing the demand for manufacturing plants with heavy machinery. The surge in the economies of various emerging countries like Russia, Brazil, China, and India is creating opportunities for setting up of more production facilities and manufacturing plants, thus driving the market for safety switches globally. On the flipside, price sensitivity, the complexity of new technologies, and lack of adequate pro-activeness from various safety equipment manufacturers regarding product upgrades are challenging the marketâ€™s growth in the forecast period.

Increased Emphasis on Workplace Safety Is Driving Market Growth

The workforce is a companyâ€™s greatest asset, as the productivity depends entirely on the well being of its workforce. Hence, the safety of the workplace, which deals with the prevention of any injury or incident, becomes critical. The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 of the United States Government has been promoting the use of safety systems in the factory to make work safer and thereby, protecting the physical well-being of the employee. Moreover, several regulatory standards have been prescribing threshold conditions regarding temperature and environmental conditions, under which workers are supposed to perform their duties. Safety switches can be widely used in conditions where manual labor is not advisable, as it could affect human health. Hence, an increased emphasis on workplace safety has bolstered the demand for safety systems in medium or large-scale organizations, where efficiency and throughput need to be maintained at optimal levels. In such cases, safety systems are not merely replacing human labor for monitoring purposes, but are also ensuring that the production efficiency is maintained without compromising on the workersâ€™ safety.

Non-Contact Safety Switches to Witness High Growth Rate

The segmentation by type is majorly based on the type of actuation that is being employed. Electro-mechanical safety switches are essentially used to monitor movable guards. Non-contact safety switches are ideal for applications where the precise guidance of guards is a challenge. Non-contact safety switches are expected to perform the same function as tongue interlock switches, but provide various advantages, as the actuator and switch do not come in contact with each other. Non-contact safety switches are used especially in applications where conditions like long mechanical life, high maintenance requirements, and poor guard alignment are applicable. The major challenge of non-contact switches is their incapability to mechanically lock a door or any other moving part. However, there are products available that use electromagnets that provide force to hold the moving part in the designated position.

APAC to Witness Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period

With the increasing use of complex machines to meet the rising demand for various products, there is a need to allow safe access to them. Hence, safety switches play a critical role in a wide range of industries like industrial, commercial, healthcare, etc. The increasing manufacturing activities and the need to provide a safer workplace among various verticals is driving the market for safety switches in the APAC region. The presence of a large number of domestic and international manufacturing companies in the emerging economies of APAC, rapid industrialization, and expanding manufacturing activities are projected to drive the machine condition monitoring market in this region.

Key Developments in the Market

July 2017 – Rockwell introduced advanced cable-pull E-stop with patented, microprocessor-based technology. This product provides continued access to E-stop function, hence stopping machine risks with simple pull of attached cables

The major players include – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, GENERAL ELECTRIC, EUCHNER GMBH, ABB LTD., BANNER ENGINEERING CORP., SICK, EATON CORPORATION, SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, PILZ GMBH & CO. KG, OMRON INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION, BERNSTEIN AG, amongst others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Increased emphasis on workplace safety acting as a driver to the global market scenario

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

End-user that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Safety Switches Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Safety Switches.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Safety Switches Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Safety Switches procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

