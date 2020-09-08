Sales Performance Management Market Size, Share | Global Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Top Leading Countries, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2024

Global Sales Performance Management Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Sales Performance Management Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Sales Performance Management market.

The Sales Performance Management Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Sales Performance Management Market was worth USD 2.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2023 registering a CAGR of 13.09% during the period 2018 – 2023. The scope of the report is limited to type solution, services, solution including incentive compensation management, territory management, sales monitoring and planning, sales analytics, and others, deployment including on-premise and cloud, services, such as professional services and managed services, and end-user vertical including BFSI, manufacturing, energy and utility, healthcare, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of sales performance management in accordance with diverse application and future prospect of the same.

Sales performance management is utilized by various organizations to reduce processing time and error at a significant rate. SPM provides tools and information required by the sales representatives (ensures efficiency and accuracy). USD 1.4 million was saved through 90 reductions in overpayments with incentive compensation management tools. It also resulted in achieving 204% ROI. The increasing need for accurate measurement and tracking of sales metrics, early adoption of the technology, and mitigation for IT staff are expected to drive the sales performance management market growth, during the forecast period. Furthermore, the organizations are increasingly eliminating the idea of using complicated excel spreadsheets to manage the sales performance.

Demand for Improved Sales Channel and Performance

Businesses are relied on homegrown softwareâ€™s and spreadsheets to manage sales performance. This approach might have been the only choice in the past, but itâ€™s no longer viable in the era of Omni-channel sales channels, mobile sales teams, and intensified competition with the enormous growth in the size and complexity of sales channels. In the world of digital era, manual methods arenâ€™t sufficient to operate at a digital speed, as they do not address the complexities of sales enterprises leading to the increased demand for improved sales channels.

Incentive Compensation Management to Exhibit the Highest Growth

Incentive compensation management system helps in tracking the sales performance by each individual. Further, it also analyzes the alignment of teamâ€™s performance with the sales strategy, which is expected to bolster the market growth. The system offers dashboard, wherein the manager can view the reporting and analytics to which one can take decisions and roll out incentive pay in an easier way.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

In India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved telecom service providers to issue 13-digit numbered SIM cards for encouraging several commercial IoT applications based on the cellular network. This scenario is expected to increase competition in the telecom vendors potentially leading to high demand for SPM. Apart from intense manufacturing and retail, the region also has considerable demand from BFSI sector. In countries, like India, China, and Japan, the banking and insurance sectors are far more superior to developed countries.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – Callidus Software Inc announced today that GVA has selected Datahug by CallidusCloud to complement its CRM implementation across the business. The agreement was completed in the third quarter of 2017

September 2017 – Oracle unveiled its first Autonomous Database Cloud. Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is expected to be have Demonstrated Performance of 10x Faster at Half the Cost of Amazon

The major players include – CALLIDUS SOFTWARE, ORACLE CORPORATION, IBM, XACTLY CORPORATION, SAP SE, and SALESFORCE.COM, INC., amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

The future prospect of the sales performance management market and opportunities

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

Regional analysis of the market

Identifying the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Sales Performance Management Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Sales Performance Management.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Sales Performance Management Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Sales Performance Management procedures.

