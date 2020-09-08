Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2020 Size,Share Global Future Trend, Segmentation, Business Growth, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Security and Vulnerability Management Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Security and Vulnerability Management market.

The Security and Vulnerability Management Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global security and vulnerability management market is expected to register a CAGR of 10%, over the forecast period (2018-2023). Security and vulnerability management is the practice of identifying, classifying, and mitigating vulnerabilities in networking software or hardware. It has become an integral part of enterprise security in recent years. As the current cybersecurity threat landscape is uniformly evolving, organizations need to be proactive in their threat and vulnerability management efforts. The efficiency of vulnerability management depends on the organizationâ€™s ability to keep up with current security threats and trends. Recent security attacks have increased the need for a robust cybersecurity management system, which is centered on a tough policy and applies many technologies to achieve defense. Coupled with rapid growth in the number of cyber-attacks, the demand for strict acquiescence and security packages to protect confidential data across different verticals, such as government, banking, retail, and manufacturing, is increasing and is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks is Driving Market Growth

The increasing incidences of technically complex attacks have raised the need for businesses to ensure that adequate cybersecurity frameworks are in place to counter such threats, and they also need to increase their cyber resilience, particularly, their ability to detect and remediate breaches and other cyber incidents. These cyber-attacks include attacks that directly target business systems and individuals, which could potentially lead to huge financial and personal losses. Smaller organizations experience high proportion of cyber-crimes related to malware, web-based attacks, social attacks, phishing, etc. Large organizations experience high costs related to denial of service, malicious insiders, and malicious code. Hence, the increasing number of cyber-attacks are driving the growth of the security and vulnerability management market.

BSFI Holds the Largest Market Share

The BFSI sector has faced several data breaches and cyber-attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves. Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, Taiwanâ€™s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around USD 60 million by a malware. Also, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security. Further, the growing trend of e-commerce has driven banks to establish secure channels for third-party payments. This sector is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

Technological penetration, along with increasing security concerns among banking and other verticals, is propelling the growth of the North American security & vulnerability management market. Mobile penetration in North America is high and solutions are used for making an effective approach for potential verticals in data recovery, which lead to efficient and coordinated detection of threats. North America, over the years, has taken giant leaps in terms of technological advancement, with companies making approaches to add value to the market. North America held a major share in 2017 and is expected to continue to prove its prominence during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

â€¢November 2017 – IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big Data and cloud services, enabling the download of an entire HD digital movie in two seconds.

â€¢October 2017 – DigiCert Inc. acquired Symantecâ€™s Website Security and related PKI solutions. With the transition of SSL validation, issuance, and other processes to DigiCert, Symantec customers have a clear path forward to maintain trust in the companyâ€™s SSL certificates.

The major players include – IBM CORPORATION, QUALYS INC., HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE, DELL EMC, TRIPWIRE INC., SYMANTEC CORPORATION, MCAFEE INC., MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC, RAPID7 INC., FUJITSU LIMITED, MICRO FOCUS (NETIQ CORPORATION), ALIEN VAULT INC., and SKYBOX SECURITY INC., amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

â€¢Current and future security and vulnerability management market analysis in the developed and emerging markets

â€¢Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

â€¢The segment that is expected to dominate the market

â€¢Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

â€¢Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

â€¢3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

â€¢This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Security and Vulnerability Management.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Security and Vulnerability Management procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

