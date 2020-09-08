The “Self Storage Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of Self Storage industry by types, applications, regions. It shows Self Storage market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, Self Storage market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

Self Storage market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

Self Storage market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the Self Storage market report provides an in-depth insight into Self Storage industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

The self-storage industry is a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market. The personal storage segment of the self storage market is expected to register the highest share, considering the critical demand driver of the market, and urbanization.

Key Market Trends:

Personal Storage Segment to Occupy the Maximum Market Share

– In the current scenario, homeowners and consumers are moving in an intriguing manner when it comes to their material possessions. Trends in the housing market favor downsizing to small, compact living spaces like condos, which prompt house owners to decide whether they’re keeping or ditching larger items. In addition, the houses are adopting modern, minimalist aesthetic like the Marie Kondo trend.

– Many of the baby boomers i.e., the population born between 1941-1965 are gearing up for retirement and looking into shifting from large houses to compact condo units.

– Globally, in many developed countries, a few building types have boomed like self-storage lockers. They’ve proven to be one of the highest revenue generating sources in real estate over the past half-century,

– Operators in the self-storage services industry have benefited from steady demand from Australian consumers over the past five years. Consumers that are relocating for employment or study often use industry services, as few competitive substitutes exist. Consumers in transit between primary places of residence are another source of industry demand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The increasing population density, along with the improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to the aging population and changing cultural norms, are the factors supporting the demand for self-storage in the region.

– Additionally, the emergence of the new players in the unexplored Asian regions, like India, adds significantly to the market growth. For instance, Orange self-storage company based in Bengaluru (considered to be the Silicon Valley of India) recently announced its plans to expand its presence into several other Indian cities, in order to capitalize on the growing demand for storage facilities.

– In Taiwan, owing to the rapid growth in online shopping and e-commerce sector, some vendors have rented their storage space in several locations to facilitate last mile delivery. Self-storage facilities in commercial areas are mostly designed for business use. Many prominent companies have also started using these services for expanding their business footprints across the region.

Reasons to Buy Self Storage Market Report:

Analysis of Self Storage market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of Self Storage industry

Self Storage market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes Self Storage market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

Self Storage Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for Self Storage market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of Self Storage status worldwide?

What are the Self Storage market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of Self Storage ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of Self Storage Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Urbanization Coupled with Smaller Living Spaces

4.3.2 Improved Economic Outlook in Many Regions Leading to Business Growth

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Government Regulations on Storage are Hindering the Market Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By User Type

5.1.1 Personal

5.1.2 Business

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 U-Haul International, Inc.

6.1.2 Life Storage Inc.

6.1.3 CubeSmart, LP

6.1.4 National Storage Affiliates

6.1.5 Safestore Holdings PLC

6.1.6 Simply Self Storage

6.1.7 StorageMart

6.1.8 Prime Storage Group

6.1.9 W. P. Carey Inc.

6.1.10 Metro Storage LLC

6.1.11 SmartStop Asset Management LLC

6.1.12 World Class Capital Group LLC

6.1.13 National Storage REIT

6.1.14 All Storage

6.1.15 Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage

6.1.16 Urban Self Storage Inc.

6.1.17 SiteLink Software LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

