Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Server Service market is segmented into:

Application Server

Catalog Server

Communications Server

Computing Server

Database Server

Fax Server

File Server

Game Server

Media Server

Other Server Based on Application Server Service market is segmented into:

BFSI

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Government

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Real Estate

Others. The major players profiled in this report include:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

Dell

Fujitsu

Vertiv

Hitachi

Equinix