Silica Aerogel Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Aerogel is a synthetic porous ultralight material derived from a gel, in which the liquid component of the gel has been replaced with a gas. The result is a solid with extremely low density and low thermal conductivity. Silica aerogel is the most common type of aerogel, and the most extensively studied and used. It is silica-based, derived from silica gel. The lowest-density silica nanofoam weighs 1,000 g/m3, which is the evacuated version of the record-aerogel of 1,900 g/m3. Silica aerogels also have a high optical transmission of ~99% and a low refractive index of ~1.05.

Aspen Aerogels

Cabot Corporation

Aerogel Technologies

Nano High-Tech

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Active Aerogels

Enersens

Jios Aerogel Corporation

Insulgel High-Tech

Guizhou Aerospace

Aerogel is a synthetic porous ultralight material derived from a gel, in which the liquid component of the gel has been replaced with a gas. The result is a solid with extremely low density and low thermal conductivity. Silica aerogel is the most common type of aerogel, and the most extensively studied and used. It is silica-based, derived from silica gel. The lowest-density silica nanofoam weighs 1,000 g/m3, which is the evacuated version of the record-aerogel of 1,900 g/m3. Silica aerogels also have a high optical transmission of ~99% and a low refractive index of ~1.05.

Global silica aerogel market size was estimated at USD 230.82 million in 2016 and is likely to witness significant growth over the next seven years owing to its rising demand from various end-use industries including building insulation, oil & gas consumables, transportation, aerospace & defence materials, etc. Silica aerogel panels and blankets formed through adhesion to a variety of fibrous material in the gelation or post-synthesis will not be the only product to shape this industry over the next decade. There will be notable rises for both silica aerogel powder and granule particles as well as polymer aerogel products. The silica particles can be incorporated in a range of solid and liquid products post-synthesis, translating many of the properties from the pure form into traditional products.

The global silica aerogel industry is competitive with major companies involved in continuous product innovation and R&D activities. Key players include Aspen Aerogels Inc., Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies and several Chinese companies like Nano High-Tech and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech. Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in this industry, with revenue of over 115.34 Million USD in 2016, namely 49.97% of the total market.

The worldwide market for Silica Aerogel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.0% over the next five years, will reach 630 million US$ in 2023, from 250 million US$ in 2020.

Major Classifications:
Blanket
Particle
Panel

Major Applications:
Building Insulation
Aerospace & Defence Materials
Transportation

Blanket

Particle

Panel Major Applications are as follows:

Building Insulation

Aerospace & Defence Materials

Transportation