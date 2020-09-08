Small Satellite Market Size, Share Global Industry Updates, Leading Players,Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Global Small Satellite Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Small Satellite Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Small Satellite market.

The Small Satellite Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global small satellite market was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 6.91 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.05%, over the forecast period (2018-2023). Small satellites are an emerging class of spacecraft, which are increasingly being preferred because of their significant advantages over traditional satellites. Small satellites typically have shorter development cycles, smaller development teams, and consequently, cost much lesser for launch (as compared to conventional alternatives). Revolutionary technological advancements have facilitated the miniaturization of electronics, which has pushed the invention of smart materials, in turn contributing to reducing the satellite size and mass over time for manufacturers. Owing to the increasing pace of earth observation, space research, and communication, the demand for small satellites has reached a new high. For example, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is planning to launch two briefcase-sized miniaturized satellites of 10 kg each to Mars next year. Small satellites are increasingly being preferred for scientific research, military, and defense sectors, as compared to commercial applications.

More than 500 small satellites are expected to be launched in the next five years. The United States is the most proactive participant in small satellite deployment, followed by Russia, Japan, China, and India.

Huge Investments by Venture Companies is Driving Market Growth

Most venture companies are showing interest towards making investments in satellites. For instance, Softbank is actively looking for making investments in the satellites industry. Other factors like satellite miniaturization and increasing focus on reducing mission costs are also driving the growth of the market. Lack of dedicated launch vehicles to launch small satellites into space, design-related limitations, and programmatic risks involved in the products are hindering market growth.

Defense Holds Lionâ€™s Share

Owing to their performance upgrades and potential to deliver an enhanced payload, small satellites find various applications in the defense industry. In addition, the navy and army have been identified to increasingly use small satellites for tactical and low-bandwidth communications. Lockheed Martin recently financed Rocket Lab, a startup based out of New Zealand. The carbon-composite rocket built by Rocket Lab is expected to allow companies to launch small satellites into orbit, for less than USD 5 million. This drastic reduction in cost of deploying small satellites is expected to further reinforce investments being made by defense industries, worldwide, as observation and monitoring become increasingly crucial to mitigate terrorist threats and activities.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

New business opportunities and rising demand for satellite-based activates are the primary factors expected to drive the growth of the small satellite market in Asia-Pacific region. India, China, Japan, and Singapore are the major countries leading the small satellite market in this region. With the size of earth observation satellites reducing and the future trend moving toward a constellation of small satellites, India’s space agency is making significant strides in the development of small satellites. Recently, the Indian Space Research Organization launched a total of 104 satellites, with 103 of them weighing less than 10 kg each. China is also emerging as another major market for small satellites. Recently, China orbited three small satellites using the Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) launch vehicle from the Jiuquan Launch Center. Moreover, China is likely to fast track its efforts to become the world’s most advanced small satellite launch market.

Key Developments in the Market

December 2017 – Airbus has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to be one of the four suppliers for DIAS, the Copernicus Data and Information Access Service. DIAS will make data and information easily available to users, through a cloud computing architecture, enabling enhanced coordination and cross-fertilization at the European Union (EU) level and among initiatives at Member State or regional level.

The major players include – AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE, THALES GROUP, ST ENGINEERING LIMITED, SURREY SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY, SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES, SIERRA NEVADA CORPORATION, THALES ALENIA SPACE, PLANET LABS, MILLENNIUM SPACE SYSTEMS, GEOOPTICS, HARRIS CORPORATION, SPIRE GLOBAL, and NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION, amongst others

Reasons to Purchase the Report

Current and future small satellite market analysis in the developed and emerging markets

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

The segment that is expected to dominate the market

Regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3 month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Small Satellite Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Small Satellite.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Small Satellite Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Small Satellite procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

