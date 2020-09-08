Smart Learning Systems Market Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2024

Global Smart Learning Systems Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Smart Learning Systems Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Smart Learning Systems market.

The Smart Learning Systems Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global smart learning systems market was valued at USD 51.75 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 119.70 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The learning trend encompasses a wide range of activities, tools, and services, which are aiming to directly improve educational outcomes for students, and employees are gaining prominence. Moreover, the smart learning sector is most likely to be benefited from the rising interest in distance learning, as well as the expanded use of these services on smartphones, tablets, other mobile devices, and wearable technology. These factors open several possible growing paths for industries engaged in smart learning and services. At university level, institutions are adopting innovative methods, such as smart learning to provide alternative pathways and opportunities for students to develop relevant and valuable skills in line with industry needs. The artificial intelligence/machine learning based software coupled with textbook learning are further adding value to the learning process in the educational institutions. Charitable institutions, like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, based out of the United States are working extensively on the implementation of adaptive learning in educational institutions, and have invested USD 3.3 million to blend adaptive online learning solutions with a suite of services to enable students to earn high-quality college degrees at a low cost.

Growing Number of Mobile Learning Applications and Affinity Towards Digital Learning are Driving the Market

Businesses are changing and are also becoming more competitive, so end-users are demanding more effective database solutions that can increase productivity. The industry has been witnessing a change in the working culture of organizations. With constantly changing business scenarios, it is necessary for organizations to develop a mobile workforce to stay competitive. With this, the demand for flexible IT services is also increasing, which can be met by cloud solutions. Also, the concept of BYOD, which allows employees to use their personal devices such as laptops, tablets, and smart-phones for work, is gaining popularity. Further, changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via employees’ personal devices is resulting in increased demand for cloud services. In order to address these issues, IT service providers are now providing their cloud services tailor-made for smart-phones and tablets. This trend is expected to strengthen in the future, thereby pushing the market’s growth.

Large Number of Software Rising Up in the Market

The integration of hardware with appropriate software results in the best smart learning solution. These comprise computer-supported collaborative learning, learning management systems, and simulation modeling tools, adaptive learning platforms and assessment systems. Among this software, the learning management systems software has the largest share in the smart education and learning market. Its share is expected to grow because of its flexibility to create and deliver course according to the requirements. Learning management systems facilitate learners and educators to participate and collaborate from anywhere through mobile access. Furthermore, the shift in IT sector from traditional IT offerings to cloud services will make cloud computing one of the most disruptive forces of IT spending giving Cloud LMSs a new place in the market.

North America To Hold The Largest Share In 2018

Eight universities in the top 10 worldâ€™s best universities belong to North America. These institutions employ the usage of online learning programs such as MOOCs and distance learning programs, which further bolster the market for smart learning. The ConnectED initiative implemented has an aim of connecting 99% of the American students to high-speed broadband and internet facilities. American K-12 schools have spent about USD 9.94 billion on education technology, and further growth is expected in the market owing to various factors, such as increased demand for interactive learning, better education content, etc. Los Angeles Unified school district has aimed at equipping 640,000 students in its district with iPad tablets, at a total financial cost 1 billion to be invested in the initiative. San Antonio Independent School district has distributed Dell Latitude 10 tablets to about 33 of the total 90 libraries with e-book capability to facilitate the learning activity.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 – NTU Singapore launched new learning hub with 56 smart classrooms which will drive growth to the company

October 2017 – Pearson entered into a strategic partnership with Oakton Community College, located in Des Plaines, Illinois, to digitally deliver course materials to students at significant cost savings

The major players include – DELL EMC, CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC., MICROSOFT CORPORATION CISCO, AND SAP SE,amongst others.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Smart Learning Systems Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Smart Learning Systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Smart Learning Systems Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Smart Learning Systems procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

