Smartwatches Market to See Influencing Growth | Apple, Garmin, GOOGLE

Smartwatches are a potable wearable device, that not only shows the time but also keeps track of the different activities namely your medical statuses such as heath rates, your calories burnt as well as steps covered across the day and many more. Smartwatches are also called as phone devices, which consists of touch screen display as well as numerous apps to derive different parameter. Smartwatches are one of the necessary things that a fitness lover people can have nowadays. Rising demand for smartphones with a high-speed internet connection is the prominent factor that helps the market to drive. There are major companies that are leading the market share such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, and Others. For example, according to Statista, Apple held the largest share of the global smartwatch shipment market in the third quarter of 2019. Their 47.9 percent share was followed by Samsung whose market amounted to13.4 percent.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Smartwatches’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Apple (United States),Samsung (South Korea),Sony (Japan),Garmin (United States),GOOGLE INC (United States),Fossil Group (United States),Motorola/Lenovo (United States),LG (South Korea),Qualcomm (United States),Pebble (United States),Fitbit (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Extension, Standalone, Classical), Application (Personal Assistance, Medical and Health, Fitness, Personal Safety), Display Type (AMOLED, PMOLED, TFT LCD), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline (Branded Stores, Custom Stores)), Operating System (WatchOS, Android, RTOS, Tizen, Others)

Market Drivers: Increasing healthcare among consumers is also driving market demand across the globe. For example, In September, Apple made headlines after announcing three medical studies involving institutions such as Harvard University and the World Health Organization. The partnerships will collect user-generated data from Apple Watches and the companyâ€™s Research app with efforts focused on womenâ€™s menstruation.

Adoption of Fitbit as, Working Towards Clinical Validation and Regulatory Approval of its Software for use in Detecting Health Conditions

Restraints: High Cost Associated with these Devices

Lack of Strong Internet Connection

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

