Sodium Benzenesulfinate Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Short Description About Sodium Benzenesulfinate Market:
Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is easily soluble in water and inflammable. It can be used in photosensitive material of photo and as intermediate in pharmacy.
Scope of the Sodium Benzenesulfinate Market Report: This report focuses on the Sodium Benzenesulfinate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.Sodium benzenesulfinate, a white crystalline powder, is usually used as pharma intermediate during the medicine synthesis. Also, it can be used in other industries, such as photo-taking industry, plastic industry and so on.Among those applications, demand from pharma industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 61.98% in 2015.Due to various factors, such as manufacturing cost, environment issues, etc. Some companies exited the market one after the other in the past few years. In fact, China has become the major production base of sodium benzenesulfinate, few companies in other regions produce the product. In 2015, China€™ sodium benzenesulfinate production reached to 3487 MT, holding about 84.82% market share globally.As for consumption, China, Europe, India are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2488 MT, 580 MT and 463 MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 85.91% in 2015.Considering the current status, information revealed that the sodium benzenesulfinate market is not promising. Market insiders think that the sodium benzenesulfinate industry will be unlikely to surge in the coming few years, no matter from the production aspect or demand aspect. The sodium benzenesulfinate will continue to be soft during the period of 2020-2022 with the GACR of 1.62%.The worldwide market for Sodium Benzenesulfinate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.2% over the next five years, will reach 22 million US$ in 2023, from 24 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.
