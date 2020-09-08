Soil Moisture Sensors Market Trends 2020 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Soil Moisture Sensors Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global soil moisture sensors market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A soil moisture sensor is an instrument that measures water content in the active root zone of the plant on the volumetric and gravimetric bases. It utilizes adjustable moisture content set-points, connected to an irrigation system controller via high-frequency capacitance technology. The sensor helps in detecting and converting electrical conductivity to moisture units, providing real-time data, conserving water, and enhancing the overall irrigation process. As a result, it finds extensive applications in landscape irrigation, greenhouse management, bioremediation, wastewater reclamation, etc. The soil moisture sensor is also adopted in several research and experimental studies in environmental science, agricultural science, biology, botany, and horticulture.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soil-moisture-sensors-market/requestsample

Market Trends

Growing population and elevating demand for plant-based food products have escalated the adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices to enhance crop productivity. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies towards crop safety has also bolstered the demand for soil moisture sensors. Additionally, these sensors are also used in the construction industry to identify wetlands before initiating a project. Furthermore, several advancements in satellite remote sensing technology along with the rising adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based soil moisture sensors are expected to further drive the soil moisture sensors market.

Soil Moisture Sensors Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Acclima Inc.

Campbell Scientific Inc.

Delta-T Devices

S.I. Environmental Sensors (SUCO)

Imko Micromodultechnik (Endress+Hauser)

Irrometer Company

Sentek (Scientific Digital Imaging Plc)

Spectrum Technologies (Transcat)

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

The Toro Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, sensor, connectivity, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

Soil Water Potential Sensors

Breakup by Sensor:

Gypsum Blocks

Granular Matrix Sensors

Tensiometers

Probes

Capacitance Sensors

TDT (Time Domain Transmissiometry) Sensors

Breakup by Connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Agriculture

Landscaping and Ground Care

Sports Turf

Weather Forecasting

Forestry

Construction and Mining

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/39DR9NL

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group