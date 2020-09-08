Solar Vehicle Market Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2025

The global solar vehicle market is currently witnessing robust growth. Solar vehicles are electric automobiles equipped with monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels that assist in converting sunlight into electricity. These vehicles are cost-effective and environment friendly as they rely on renewable energy and do not produce noise pollution. Besides this, as they are easy to charge and require less maintenance than conventional cars, their sales are increasing across the globe.
With the rising environmental concerns, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to minimize carbon emissions from vehicles. Consequently, they are encouraging the utilization of solar vehicles by offering subsidies and other financial benefits. Apart from this, leading automobile manufacturers are focusing on the development of solar vehicles to expand their consumer base. These manufacturers are also integrating technologically advanced components to reduce the time required for charging the vehicle. Some of the other factors anticipated to strengthen the market growth include inflating income levels, rising research and development (R&D) projects and the increasing trend of self-charging vehicles.
Breakup by Propulsion Type:
- BEV
- HEV
- PHEV
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Industrial Utility Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
- Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles
- Golf Cars
- Others
Breakup by Battery Type:
- Lithium-ion
- Lead-Acid
- Others
Breakup by Solar Panel Type:
- Monocrystalline
- Polycrystalline
Breakup by Charging Type:
- Slow Charging
- Fast Charging
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Ford, General Motors, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Jinko Solar, Lightyear (Atlas Technologies B.V.), Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Sono Motors, Toyota, Trina Solar, Volkswagen Ltd., etc.
