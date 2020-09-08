Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The Southeast market size was USD 6.92 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.60 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Dietary supplements are substances which are developed and designed to add specific nutrients to the body. These nutrients are supplied externally, which helps support the body system by lowering the risk of heart diseases and creates immunity against various diseases. There are specific vitamins and minerals that the body cannot process on its own, which have to be consumed as supplements. Sometimes these supplements are added to food and drinks. Dietary supplements come in various forms such as extracts (liquid and powder), capsules, tablets, and pills. It consists of different types of minerals, vitamins, amino acids, fibers, and plant and herb enzymes or extracts.

Southeast Asia, the dietary supplements market, is driven by the growing consumer consciousness towards preventive health maintenance and enhancement. Consumers are exhibiting greater willingness to opt for a concentrated source of nutrition and dietary supplements and have answered this call effectively and conveniently. Dietary supplements addressing general health and well-being, immune-support, digestive-support, etc. are being increasingly demanded by consumers that are managing many of their health issues by relying on them.

MARKET DRIVERS

Robust Popularity of Supplementation as a Form of Preventive Care among the Consumers to Fuel the Market

The food supplements market growth is fueled by growing consumer awareness regarding the consumption of supplements for preventive care. Hectic schedules of adults and the aging population in Southeast Asia have led to a significant rise in the incidences of lifestyle-related diseases. As a result, healthcare costs are rising exponentially and thus. The consumers are convinced about the supplementation concept in preventing deteriorative health conditions.

Micronutrients-based supplements continue to dominate the regional landscape in Southeast Asia; the traditional delivery system in the form of tablets and capsules are still considered convenient and relevant despite increasing competition from powder-based and liquid formats.

Herbal supplements in the form of soft gel capsules are witnessing decent growth trajectory owing to higher solubility, bioavailability, portion-controlled dosage, and economical production process. Clean label claims and sustainably-sourced ingredients are further expected to contribute to the growing sales traction of such supplements.

Increasing Consumer Awareness and ˜Sportification of Non-athletes to Broaden Market Outlook

Mainstreaming of sports nutrition products is one of the leading food supplements market trends. Endorsements by well-known athletes and intensive marketing tactics have created a sporty image of supplements. The popularity of sports nutrition products among regular exercisers and hobbyists as a lifestyle choice is fueling the market in the region. The supplement sector in nutrition space has thus witnessed an exponential rise in the protein-related health claims, which was initially limited to athletes and professionals in the body-building.

Claims regarding “”instant energy,”” “”alertness,”” “”recovery,”” “”better-for-you,”” etc. have increased remarkably in line with this trend. The sportiness image of dietary supplements have provided them a competitive edge amongst other categories of nutraceuticals -consumers are inclined to opt for such curated supplements even if they dont exercise or play any sport regularly. This transition of sporty supplements with growing demand from consumers who want to support their active lifestyles with the utilization of such products is fueling the market sentiments of dietary supplements.

The Southeast Asian marketplace has also witnessed a significant increase in the number of consumers that are utilizing sport-based products for purposes other than fitness.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Vitamin Dietary Supplements to Dominate the Southeast Asian Marketplace; Fatty Acids to Witness Fastest Growth

Vitamins are the leading type of dietary supplements in Southeast Asia, owing to a higher demand for vitamin supplements among consumers. Around two-thirds of the smokers and one-third of the non-smokers fail to get the Estimated Average Requirements (EAR) for vitamin C, though it is relatively easy to obtain from food products. Lack of Vitamin C in food and body will lead to weakness and reduced energy levels. Most of the adults lack Vitamin E, which impacts the immune function directly. Three-quarters of childbearing women lack vital vitamins in their body and diet which affects their endurance, cognitive function, and physical capability. These are certain instances in which the consumption of vitamins as dietary supplements is required and supports its large share in this market.

Many fatty acids cannot be synthesized by the body, requiring an external dosage of them. Fatty acids such as omega-3, cannot be synthesized by humans and are called essential fatty acids. They possess various health benefits and properties such as anti-inflammatory. Many types of fatty acids fall under the category of essential fatty acids and have to be consumed in the form of supplements. This particular factor is responsible for the faster growth of fatty acids in the dietary supplements market.

By Form Analysis

Capsules and Tablets to Lead the Form Segment; Liquid Form to Drive Further Growth

The high popularity of multimineral, multivitamins, fish oil, and amino acid supplements and their full availability in capsule and tablet forms across the region indicate that capsules and tablet dietary supplements are dominant across the region. The dominance of these supplement forms can be attributed to their compact sizes, well-defined dosage, and long shelf-life. In the forthcoming years, the demand for liquid and powder supplements is projected to increase owing to increasing consumer willingness to try new supplements such as probiotics, energy-boosting supplements, and others.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Indonesia to Lead the Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market with Fastest Growth Projection

The Indonesian dietary supplements market will register the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98% during 2019-2026 owing to the large population base of the country. Followed by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and nutrient deficiency among consumers in the country. Indonesia is the worlds 4th most populous economy and half of its population consists of youth who are willing to spend on health supplements to remain healthy and enhance their quality of life, thereby aiding the dominance of the country in the Southeast Asia dietary supplements market share.

The demand for vitamins, iron, multivitamins, and omega-3 supplements is incredibly high in Indonesia as a considerable number of infants, children, and pregnant women are deficient in these nutrients. Most of these supplements are available in tablet and capsule forms as they are easily transportable (in bulk) and are highly preferred by the people of the country due to their economical pricing structure.

The demand for vitamin E, Vitamin A, and collagen supplement capsules is rapidly increasing, especially among the aging population of the country, as these nutrients are believed to reduce the effects of aging on the skin, supports bone and joint health, and enhance endurance. To this end, market players such as Nu Skin, Kalbe Farma, Amway, and Herbalife are actively focusing on strengthening their R&D and marketing skills to remain prominent in the countrys market.

Rising governmental efforts and program launches to educate people about diet, health, and nutrition are boosting the market demand for dietary supplements in the country. For instance, in 2018, the Ministry of Health, Indonesia, collaborated with Nutrition International to host a seminar for spreading awareness regarding adolescent health and nutrition.

The major driving forces for the dietary supplements market in Thailand include increasing consumer willingness to lead a healthy life and prevent diseases, changing consumer attitude towards non-herbal and specific supplements, and increased product launches by significant market players.

Growing understanding of tailor-made health supplements among the consumers in Thailand, followed by a steady demand for supplements for beauty enhancement, joint health, skincare, and digestive health, is strengthening the countrys market.

Increasing government support to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries of the country and increased R&D funding by the government is projected to boost the production of unique combination supplement products, which will positively impact this market.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Moderately Consolidated Industry Structure in the Market to Tighten Competition

The major market players in the region are adopting strategies such as product launches, collaborations, and partnerships/agreements to increase their relevance in the Southeast Asian market and gain a prominent portion of the food supplements market share.

The food and personal care companies operating across the region are actively expanding into wellness, nutrition, and supplements, which is beneficial for the growth of the supplements market. Furthermore, new as well as existing market players operating in the industry need to focus highly on their advertising and marketing strategies to aid brand recognition, which will further support the sales of dietary supplement products across the region.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Abbott

Amway Corp

Archer Daniels Midland Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Glanbia Nutritionals

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Other players include (Kalbe Farma Tbk PT, Sido Muncul PT, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Mega Life Sciences,

Danone S.A., General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Usana Health Sciences, Inc., Blackmores Ltd., Bayer AG, DHG

Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, Traphaco Joint Stock Company, Darya-Varia Laboratoria Tbk, K-Link

International Sdn Bhd, Unicity Vietnam, Cerebos, and Cosway Sdn Bhd.)

Report Coverage

The nutraceuticals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% in Southeast Asia, primarily driven by robust consumption trends for functional beverages, the majority of which have localized origin with botanicals-based active principles.

The Southeast Asia dietary supplements market report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on this market and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Vitamins

Minerals

Enzymes

Fatty Acids

Proteins

Others

By Form

Tablets and Capsules

Liquids

Powders

By Country

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Singapore

Malaysia

The Philippines

Rest of Southeast Asia

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

In November 2018, Sido Muncul launched its popular nutrition product, Tolak Angin, in the Philippines to expand its business in other countries. Tolak Angin is an herbal supplement to boost the immune system, improve digestive health and help symptoms of a cold.

In January 2018, Kalbe Farma announced outlet openings in shopping malls in Indonesia. These Kalba Care outlets display health and nutrition products such as energy drinks, vitamins, snacks, and powdered milk.

