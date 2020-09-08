Synchrophasor Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Global “Synchrophasor Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Synchrophasor. A Report, titled “Global Synchrophasor Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Synchrophasor manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Synchrophasor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Synchrophasor Market:

A synchrophasor is a time-synchronized measurement of a quantity described by a phasor. Like a vector, a phasor has magnitude and phase information. Devices called phasor measurement units (PMU) measure voltage and current and with these measurements calculate parameters such as frequency and phase angle. It provides real-time data of the grid system to operators, helping them make decisions to prevent any power outage. The measurements obtained from synchrophasor are used to improve grid visualization, operational monitoring, power system control, stability monitoring, state estimation, and fault analysis. Each measurement taken by a synchrophasor is time-stamped according to a common time reference. This enables synchrophasor from different utilities to be combined and synchronized, which presents a comprehensive view of a regional interconnection.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12572248

The research covers the current Synchrophasor market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens Energy

State Grid Corporation of China

Beijing Sifang Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

NR Electric

Arbiter Systems

Vizimax

Macrodyne Scope of the Synchrophasor Market Report: This report focuses on the Synchrophasor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.ABB, GE Grid Solutions and Siemens Energy captured the top three revenue share spots in the Synchrophasor market in 2016. ABB dominated with 19.77 % revenue share, followed by GE Grid Solutions with 17.39% revenue share and Siemens Energy with 13.84% revenue share.In the next five years, the global consumption volume of Synchrophasor will show upwards tendency further, consumption volume is expected in 2022 will be 4521 Units. Especially, in some emergence countries, such as India and Brazil among others, the synchrophasor installation capacity will present an upwards growth rate in the future, because of the national policy and the PMUs€™ advantage than SCADA. The global average selling price will be around 74596 $/Unit in 2022.The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Despite the presence of competition problems and the high entry, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.The worldwide market for Synchrophasor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2023, from 96 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Synchrophasor Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Synchrophasor Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Synchrophasor market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Synchrophasor

Type II Major Applications are as follows:

Power Station

Transforming Station