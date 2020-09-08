Telecom Analytics Market 2020 Share, Size Global Production, Business Growth, Industry Revenue, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2024

Global Telecom Analytics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Telecom Analytics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Telecom Analytics market.

The Telecom Analytics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Telecom Analytics market has been estimated to register a CAGR of 32.71% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Telecom analytics market brings together sophisticated business intelligence (BI) technologies, which are loaded to satisfy the complex demands of the telecom industry. These include, developing sales, reducing churn and deception, enhancing risk management, and decreasing operational costs.

Telecom analytics is becoming an increasingly important component of every aspect of a communications service providerâ€™s (CSP) operations. The demand for efficiency gains, coupled with the need to personalize customersâ€™ experiences, is driving new installations. The scope of the study is segmented by Customer Analytics, Network Analytics, Market Analytics, Price Analytics, and Service Analytics types of application.

Need to Prevent Customer Attrition is the Major Driver for the Market

Cellular Service Providers depend on customers to use their service to gain revenue. So, in order to make the customer stay with their service, CSPs are increasingly depending on analytics tools to understand the customerâ€™s needs, or to check for any disruption in the network. With ability to port from one operator to other operator without changing number, the attribution is further expected to increase. Thus, this will drive the market for telecom analytics, so as to provide better service to the customer.

Network Analytics Segment is expected to have Significant Market Share

The network analytics feature brings visibility to the performance and behavior of the data center infrastructures. This feature collects data and analyzes the latter using sophisticated algorithms. Network optimization is allowing the CSPs to meet the expanding demands placed on todayâ€™s converged networks. The new generation of network analytics abilities can support better capacity planning and traffic management, as well as more efficient service assurance to deliver a customer experience that retains subscribers and increases revenue. Analytics is a significant growth possibility for the CSPs, helping them to innovate and outperform an ever-expanding list of competitors.

North America is expected to dominate the Market for Telecom Analytics

In the United States, fixed-line broadband penetration has reached close to 100%. And mobile penetration is also in excess of the population of several countries. Mobile internet penetration is dramatically increasing in this region. North America has some of the worldâ€™s largest cellular service providers, who rely excessively on consumer feedback. By opting for telecom analytics, the CSPs can provide better quality service at high efficiency. The major network providers in this region are always competing to draw customers to their services. In order to avoid consumer attrition, these CSPs are expected to focus on using analytics tools to recover on areas where they have been below par once. The amount of data traffic has also increased significantly, forcing the CSPs to offer services without any disruption efficiently. Coupled with a growing consumer base for mobile phones and other cellular devices, the adoption of telecom analytics by CSPs is only destined to increase.

Key Developments in the Market

February 2018 – Pod Solutions and Subex announced a new partnership with telecom analytics solutions. Subex Secure is designed to provide security for IoT billing and connectivity services. The partnership with Subex is expected to enable Pod Solutions to develop advanced security services, allowing customers to rapidly create, deploy and bill mission critical IoT solutions with better security and resilience

The major players include – EMC CORPORATION, ORACLE CORPORATION, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM), SAP SE, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS INC., ACCENTURE PLC., HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY, TERADATA CORPORATION, WIPRO LIMITED, and NOKIA CORPORATION, amongst other.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Telecom Analytics Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Telecom Analytics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Telecom Analytics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Telecom Analytics procedures.

Some Major Points from Toc :-

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Report

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.5 Degree of Competition

3.3 Price Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis (Market Size, Growth & Forecast)

5.1 By Product Type

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End-user Industry

6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 Production Analysis

6.1.1 Australia

6.1.2 Bolivia

6.1.3 Brazil

6.1.4 Democratic Republic of Congo

6.1.5 Indonesia

6.1.6 Malaysia

6.1.7 Myanmar

6.1.8 Peru

6.1.9 Russia

6.1.10 Thailand

6.1.11 Vietnam

6.1.12 Others

6.2 Consumption Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1.1 India

6.2.1.2 China

6.2.1.3 Japan

6.2.1.4 South Korea

6.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.2.2 North America

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Canada

6.2.2.3 Mexico

6.2.2.4 Rest of North America

6.2.3 Europe

6.2.3.1 Germany

6.2.3.2 United Kingdom

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Austria

6.2.3.6 Rest of Europe

6.2.4 South America

6.2.4.1 Brazil

6.2.4.2 Argentina

6.2.4.3 Rest of South America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.1 UAE

6.2.5.2 South Africa

6.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.2 Market Share Analysis**

8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

9. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials**, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

10. Disclaimer

