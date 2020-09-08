Telecom Operations Management Market To Witness Astonishing Growth | Competitive Outlook By IBM Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Telecom Operations Management cater to simplifying the complex day-to-day operations taking place in the telecommunication industry. In a bid to gain the highest market share in terms of subscribers, telecom operators have lowered their calling costs resulting in less profitability and lower Average Revenue Per-User (ARPU) values. Thus, they face an uphill task of minimizing their operational costs and maximizing profits. Increasing need for end-to-end comprehensive solution for the management of operations led to the growth of this market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

IBM Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard Enterprises, Amdocs, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent and SAP AG

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Telecom Operations Management Market along with detailed segmentation of market by software, service, deployment type and five major geographical regions. Global Telecom Operations Management market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to increasing complexities in the operations of telecom networks and lowering ARPU values for the telecom vendors.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global telecom operations management market

– To analyze and forecast the global telecom operations management market on the basis of software, service, deployment type

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall telecom operations management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key telecom operations management players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Telecom Operations Management Market Landscape

4 Telecom Operations Management Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Telecom Operations Management Market Analysis- Global

6 Telecom Operations Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Software

7 Telecom Operations Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Service

8 Telecom Operations Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Type

9 Telecom Operations Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

