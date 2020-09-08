Telecom Towers Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

Global “Telecom Towers Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Telecom Towers in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Telecom Towers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Telecom Towers Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Telecom Towers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Telecom Towers Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Telecom Towers including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Telecom Towers Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Telecom Towers Market:-

American Tower Corporation

Helios Towers Africa

Bharti Infratel

China Tower Corporation

SBA Communications

AT&T Towers

Crown Castle International Corporation

T-Mobile Towers

GTL Infra

The Global Telecom Towers market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global telecom towers market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period. The telecom tower industry has gained high prominence as an independent industry, mainly in India and the United States. In other parts of the world, tower sharing has been initiated or already in practice, and yet major share of the telecom towers are managed by the telcos. Tower sharing is one of the major growth drivers for the telecom industry, as it significant benefits, such as cost reduction and faster data rollout. Growth in cloud-based services for mobile users and roll-out of 4G LTE services around the world have increased the network investment by carriers, which is driving the demand for the telecom towers market.

Growing Connecting/Improving Connectivity to Rural Areas

The annual data usage through wireless networks has been increasing rapidly, promoting the smartphone penetration considerably. The adoption of broadband services can improve the economy in rural areas by increasing income, creating jobs, and by lowering unemployment rates. Over the last five years, there has been a drastic increase in the number of mobile phones that led to a steady rise in data traffic, gradually. According to the Cisco Virtual Networking Index, global mobile data grew by 63% in 2016, as compared to 2015. Nearly 425 million mobile devices and cellular connections were added in 2016, while smartphones led the growth of these devices. According to Ericsson, the total number of IoT connected devices is expected to reach beyond 20 billion by 2023.

Accelerating Growth in the Monopole Tower Type

The emergence of new technologies is creating a demand for additional facilities and introduction of new elements. Telecommunication has become essential for the modern society. Monopoles are of two kinds and are prominently used for video surveillance, crime prevention, flood light, and metrological equipment, among others. The monopole market is expected to grow at a faster rate, owing to its aesthetically pleasing structure and its popularity in wireless communication industry.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Growth of the Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest volume of towers in the market, accounting for around 71.92% of the total towers in 2017. High penetration of smart devices is leading to high consumption of data in developing countries, such as China and India, which is driving the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 50% of the total internet users across the globe. Asia-Pacific had around 3.05 million towers in 2016, and is expected to increase over the forecast period, with companies like Edotco and OCK Group planning for further expansion.

Major key players in the market include: American Tower Corporation, Helios Towers Africa, Bharti Infratel, China Tower Corporation, SBA Communications, AT&T Towers, Crown Castle International Corporation, T-Mobile Towers, GTL Infra

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12883688

The global Telecom Towers market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Telecom Towers Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Telecom Towers Market:

• November 2017: American Tower Corporation entered into definitive agreements with Vodafone India Limited and Idea Cellular Limited through which it is expected to add an aggregate of approximately 20,000 communications sites to its existing Indian portfolio.• November 2017: AT&T Towers, Verizon, and Tillman Infrastructure collaborated to build hundreds of cell towers, with the potential for new site locations in the future. They are expected to serve as opportunities for the carriers to relocate equipment from current towers.• November 2017: AT&T Towers and Shell signed an agreement for the provision of managed communications and network integration services for Shell, globally. The company is expected to provide strategic services – network management and integration, global voice and data services, security, video, and collaboration, which are estimated to drive cost efficiencies while enabling a more agile, future-ready IT landscape• November 2017: Crown Castle International Corporation acquired LTS Group Holdings LLC that owns or has rights to approximately 32,000 route miles of fiber, located primarily in top metro markets in the Northeast, including Boston, New York, and Philadelphia. With the addition of Lightower, the company owns or has rights to over 60,000 route miles of fiber.• November 2017: T-Mobile announced plans to launched License Assisted Access (LAA) on small cells to add capacity and speed, and further increase the density of its network.• August 2017: Helios Towers Africa entered into an agreement with Zanzibar Telecom PLC for the acquisition of unique sites of their mainland tower portfolio. • June 2017: AT&T Towers and China Telecom signed a framework agreement to develop advanced network services for multinational companies doing business in China.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12883688

This Telecom Towers Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Telecom Towers? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Telecom Towers Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Telecom Towers Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Telecom Towers Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Telecom Towers Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Telecom Towers Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Telecom Towers Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Telecom Towers Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Telecom Towers Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Telecom Towers Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Telecom Towers Industry?

Reasons to Purchase this Report

To know how the telecom towers market is expected to change the dynamics.

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

To know as to which Installation segment is expected to dominate the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players