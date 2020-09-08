Text Analytics Market 2020 Size,Share Global Growth Analysis, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global Text Analytics Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Text Analytics Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Text Analytics market.

The Text Analytics Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global text analytics market was valued at USD 3.95 billion and is expected to reach USD 10.38 billion by 2023 with an expected CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period of 2018â€“2023. The scope of the report is limited to deployment models including on-premise and cloud-based, applications including predictive analytics, fraud management, risk management, business intelligence, and others, and end users including BFSI, healthcare, energy and utility, manufacturing, retail, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study also emphasizes the benefits of implementation of text analytics by diverse industries and prospects of the same.

Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs. The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for analysis, thereby fueling the organizationâ€™s business decisions. Text analytics can be practically incorporated into any industry, which creates an avenue for industry players to penetrate the market. This is expected to increase the competition amongst the industry over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Social Media Analytics

The interaction between enterprises and customers are increasing through social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, owing to the ease of communication. The companies procure better picture and understanding of their products and services owing to which the use of text analytics is expected to grow. Furthermore, the text mining of the data acquired from these social media platforms is utilized to create marketing campaigns and amend expenditure of the organization. The industry players use various models such as sentimental analysis and online activity analysis to device a customerâ€™s behavior, which fuels the demand for text analytics over the forecast period.

Cloud-based Model to Exhibit Highest Growth

Corresponding to the increasing penetration of text analytics across the world, the demand for data security and flexibility is increasing, giving rise to cloud-based software. A cloud-based text analysis unleashes the ease of data clustering, identification of duplicates, and performing correlation. Moreover, the data size is increasing exponentially over time owing to rising data influx, which requires exceptional data management and sharing capabilities.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in industries such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare, which is expected to propel the demand for data analytics such as text analytics. The industry players are focusing more on customer requirement and customer experience, which in turn, gives rise to analyzing consumer behavior towards diverse products. This is likely to fuel the text analytics market in the region over the forecast period. Furthermore, the region poses noteworthy opportunities for text analytics owing to the rising number of the customers utilizing social media platforms and online purchase, which is projected to boost the market.

Recent Developments

â€¢February 2018 – Linguamatics commenced the integration of their NLP platform at Atrius Health to recognize and collect crucial clinical and hidden clinical unstructured patient data, which is projected to compel other companies to increase the usage of text analytics.

â€¢January 2018 – Rosoka Software announced the launch of analystâ€™s notebook, Rosoka Text Analytics, which can be used to analyze unstructured documents in over 200 languages. This is expected to boost the companyâ€™s audience reach thereby fueling the financials.

â€¢January 2018 – SAS launched a new platform for analytics enhancing the visual data mining and machine learning. Furthermore, it includes visual text analytics, which eases deep learning, forecasting, and text analytics, which is expected to ascend the companyâ€™s product portfolio and generate revenue.

The major players include – ALGOLIA, ASCRIBE, AVERBIS, BITEXT INNOVATIONS S.L., CLARABRIDGE, CLARABRIDGE, INC., CONFIRMIT AS, EPIANALYTICS, INFEGY, INC., INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (IBM) CORPORATION, LAVASTORM ANALYTICS, LEXALYTICS, INC., MEDALLIA, INC., MEGAPUTER INTELLIGENCE, INC., ODINTEXT, INC., RAPIDMINER, INC., SAP SE, and, THEYSAY LIMITED, amongst others

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Text Analytics Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Text Analytics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Text Analytics Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Text Analytics procedures.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

