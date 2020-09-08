Third Party Logistics Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2020-2026

Third Party Logistics Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Third Party Logistics market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( AmeriCold Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express, UPS Supply Chain Solutions ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Third Party Logistics market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Third Party Logistics industry geography segment.

Scope of Third Party Logistics Market: Third-party logistics (3PL) is a business arrangement in which companies outsource their logistics operations to a specialized service provider that offers customized on-demand transportation, warehousing, distribution, and freight and forwarding services.

Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services. Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector. As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size.

APAC accounts for the maximum market share in 2017 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increasing outsourcing of logistics services and an increase in imports and exports across key countries. Also, the strong demand for 3PL services in APAC is due to factors like economic growth and globalization that requires manufacturers to import and export raw materials and finished goods on a global level.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ DCC

⦿ DTM

⦿ ITM

⦿ Logistics Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Third Party Logistics for each application, including-

⦿ Manufacturing

⦿ Consumer Goods

⦿ Retail

⦿ Automotive

⦿ Food and Beverage

⦿ Others

Third Party Logistics Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

