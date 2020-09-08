TMR Analyzes Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Thermoplastic Pipes Market

Thermoplastic pipes are primarily used in the transportation of solids, liquids, and gases. They can withstand high temperatures, harsh chemicals, and long-term cyclic loading. Industries such as oil & gas, chemical, mining & dredging and others widely use thermoplastic pipes. Based on polymer types, thermoplastic pipes can be categorized into PE, PVDF, PVC, PA, PP, and others. The pipes industry is facing the challenge to meet the increasing demand all over the world while reducing the cost.

Polyethylene (PE) is produced through the ethylene polymerization process and its properties include flexibility, chemical resistance, longevity, and overall toughness. Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is known for its high-molecular-weight fluorocarbon that has superior dielectric properties, mechanical strength, and abrasion resistance. It is primarily used in chemical processing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and production of high-purity water and UV-sensitive chemicals. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) offers excellent and consistent quality. Its uniform properties make it a preference material of thermoplastic pipes for custom houses.

PVC pipes are highly resistant to alkalis, acids, alcohols, and other corrosive substances. PVC pipes are employed in irrigation systems and service piping and for distribution of various chemicals, waste water treatment, waste collection, and other industrial processes involving transfer of corrosive fluids.

Polyamide (PA) has excellent mechanical properties, chemical stability, high strength, excellent toughness, and resistance to chemical degradation. Polypropylene (PP) belongs to the polyolefin group and it has lower density as compared to other categories. Three different types of PP thermoplastic pipes are used conventionally: PP-H pipes (used in the industrial sector), PP-R pipes (used in sanitary ware), and PP-B pipes (used in sewage piping systems).

Based on application, the thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented into oil & gas, mining & dredging, chemical and others. Increasing drilling practices for offshore exploration of oil and gas are expected to drive the global thermoplastic pipes market. These pipes are used in drilling practices owing to their properties such as low maintenance cost, flexibility, high chemical resistance, low installation cost, ability to operate at high temperatures, and high resistance to mechanical damage. In the oil & gas sector, thermoplastic pipes witness rising demand for deep-water and ultra-deep drilling activities. Increase in the number of drilling activities especially drilling of horizontal wells with high energy demand in global market is considered to be the major opportunity for growth.

Geographically, the thermoplastic pipes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global thermoplastic pipes market during the forecast period, due to high demand of thermoplastic pipe in the chemical and other industry in this region. The markets in North America and Europe are expected to expand significantly during the forecast period.

The markets in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to witness high growth in the near future, due to increasing oil and gas exploration and production activities and the discovery of new oil and gas reserves. Acceptance of PP-RCT (PolyPropylene-Random Crystallinity Temperature) is driving the market in North America, which is making it easier for engineers and builders to replace traditional materials with thermoplastic piping systems.

Some of the key players operating in the thermoplastic pipes market are Chevron Philips Chemical Company, IPEX Inc., KWH Pipe, Prysmian Group, Technip, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., National Oilwell Varco, Aetna Plastics, Airborne Oil & Gas B.V., and Georg Fischer Piping Systems Ltd.