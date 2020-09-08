TMR’s Detailed Report on Retort Packaging Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

In the age where people have lost time to eat due to busy schedules, the demand for processed food has sky-rocketed. This is simply because processed food are easily available, they last longer, and do not require time to cook. Some of them are instantly available for eating as well. Hence, the demand for processed food is growing by the day. While companies manufacturing processed food are happy about this trend, those who produce packaging material for processed food are also riding high. Transparency Market Research has recently published a report on the global retort packaging market. Further, the report states that the global retort packaging market will grow at 5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019-2027.

Retort Pouches to Lead the Way

According to the report, retort pouches alone account for 53% sales in the global retort packaging market. This is a prominent trend for players as they will have to devise strategies to capitalize on the products in this segment. Retort pouches find more usage as they have several advantages. They are easy to manufacture and come for a lesser cost when compared to other products in the global retort packaging market. Further, consumers are able to print easily on them and hence the possibility of promotions and branding is easier with retort pouches. At the end of the day, the cost of marketing and branding is also lesser with retort pouches. Hence, the demand for products in this segment of the global retort packaging market is expected to remain high in the coming years.

Besides this, the possibility of innovation is also higher with retort pouches as they are flexible and malleable. Hence, manufacturers in the global retort packaging market find it easy to produce new products and lure consumers. At the same time, consumers are also keen only having their own idea incorporated in the packaging of their products. Hence, the possibility of customizing demands from consumers is easy with retort pouches. This trend will also influence growth on the global retort packaging market in the coming years.

Plastic is Still the Go-to Material

While there are enough measures taken to stop use of plastic due to the harmful environmental impacts the material has, it remains the go-to material in the global retort packaging market. This is because it comes at a lower price and offer flexibility in creating different products. As a result, it has a direct impact on the consumer too. This trend is expected to support growth in the global retort packaging market.

At the same time, there is realization among manufacturers in the global retort packaging market about the adverse effects of plastic and hence they are working on producing products that can be recycled. This way, it will not impact the consumer sentiment and at the same time, they will be able to take care of regulations imposed by authorities on plastic.

The global retort packaging market is segmented based on

Product

Pouches

Stand-up Pouches

Back seal quad pouches

Spouted pouches

Gusseted pouches

Trays

Cartons

Cans

Material

Plastic

Polyamide

Polyester

Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol

Polyethylene

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

End-use

Food

Meal Ready to Eat

Meat

Poultry & Seafood

Pet food

Baby food

Soups & Sauces

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non alcoholic

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

