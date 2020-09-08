Trehalose Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Trehalose Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Trehalose. A Report, titled “Global Trehalose Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Trehalose manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Trehalose Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

This report studies the Trehalose market, Trehalose (C12H22O11) is a white or almost white crystal powder. It is a disaccharide formed by a 1, 1-glucoside bond between two α-glucose units. It is a disaccharide that occurs naturally in insects, plants, fungi, and bacteria. Trehalose is an alternative to sugar as a sweetener. It is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

Meihua Group

Hayashibara

Lianmeng Chemical

Visionbio Technology

The trehalose industry is a high monopoly industry. Trehalose is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1995. Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are a small quantities of other industrialized manufacturers in the world. With the trehalose patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce trehalose. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, Lianmeng Chemical, Visionbio Technology and Sinozyme Biotechnology. Trehalose is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.With the China manufacturers expanding the production, the sales price of China decreased speedily in second half of 2015. The sales prices of Europe, USA and Japan were always falling gently in the past five years.The demand of trehalose is large, especially the large market demands for pharmaceutical grade products. At present, the product quality of China has a certain gap compared with Hayashibara. Companies should cast more attention to technology development. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology and equipment, the performance distance of trehalose will be shortened, compared with the imported ones.

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics