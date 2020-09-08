Truck Platooning Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2024

Global “Truck Platooning Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Truck Platooning in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Truck Platooning Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Truck Platooning Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Peloton Technology, Daimler AG, Volvo Group, DAF Trucks NV, Scania AB, Continental AG, Merito, WABCO Vehicle Control Systems, Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems LLC

The Global Truck Platooning market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

COVID-19 IMPACT

The global truck platooning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.43% during the forecast period, 2018-2023, with the improved fuel efficiency through truck platooning system gaining attention during the test trials, and thus, is likely to drive the demand for truck platooning in the coming years.

Platooning is a method where a group of two or more vehicles travel at a safe distance behind one another, so that the vehicles following experience reduced air drag, less fuel consumption, and optimal use the road space by avoiding traffic congestion. The leading vehicle controls the driving direction and the trailing vehicles follow the leading vehicle using advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance system, lane departure warning, etc. Trucks are the major type of vehicle currently adopting platooning system, as they have showed significant improvement in fuel savings with the leading truck achieving 4-5% fuel efficiency, while the trailing trucks achieved about 7-10% of fuel efficiency in testing trials on the public motorways.

Growing Investments in Truck Platooning

Europe pioneered in successfully demonstrating truck platooning system under the project Safe Road Trains for the Environment (SARTRE), a European Commission funded project during 2011. Thereafter, the region continued to invest in the development of truck platooning to support its freight business with advanced technologies to meet the growing stringent emission regulations in the future. As of 2017, the UK government has announced to invest USD 10.4 million in semi-autonomous truck platoons trials on the country roadways in 2018.

North America is also investing in activities toward truck platoons, which primarily began with efforts from automotive giants such as Daimler AG, Volvo, and other firms. Similarly, in Asia-Pacific, countries like Japan and Singapore have started launching truck platoon test trials.

A few projects, such as SARTRE, PATH, GCDC (Grand Cooperative Driving Challenge), SCANIA and ENERGY-ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems), have been initiated and implemented across various regions, to test and verify automotive (majorly truck) platooning systems. These projects involve members of automotive industry (SCANIA, DAF, Volvo, Daimler etc), technology companies (Peloton Technology, OTTO Motors, Omnitracs etc), and investment firms, along with support from regional/country level governments.

Developments in Technology Associated with Truck Platooning

Some of the advanced features deployed in truck platooning include adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance and mitigation system, and lane departure warning and active braking systems. All these features if availed in the trucks will enable them to enter into the semi-autonomous level of driving and reduce the probability of human error accidents during their transit. Other developed infrastructure systems involved in truck platooning, including vehicle-to-vehicle communications (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and satellite communications (GPS), have ensured secure connectivity between the vehicles and other information networks where freight fleet operators can smoothly monitor the transportation administrations.

The ongoing tests on truck platooning, along with the growing support from governments across various regions, and the benefit of fuel efficiency in truck platooning are the major factors anticipated to drive the launch of truck platooning on public roadways commercially by the end of 2018.

Key Developments in the Truck Platooning Market:

Jun 2018: KMD partnered with IBM to help it expand into new markets in a USD 320 million agreement. KMD will benefit from new solutions in security, hybrid cloud, and machine learning capabilities for enterprise clients.

Apr 2018: Automation Anywhere expanded in India, by opening a new facility in Bengaluru. The new center will be focused on serving the increasing demand for Automation Intelligent Digital Workforce Platform.

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license)

