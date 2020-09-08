Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market

2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives are super strong adhesives which are categorized as wound glue or tissue glue. Cyanoacrylate is the generic name of a family of super strong glues that are capable of joining any type of surfaces instantly. Cyanoacrylate based adhesives are extensively used in many applications including industrial, medical and domestic applications. 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate however is mainly used in medical, veterinary and first aid applications. Cyanoacrylates have a property by virtue of which they solidify rapidly on contact with weak bases such as water and blood and are used for endoscopic applications.

The market for 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives is driven by its application in surgical procedures and treatment. The compound has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for application to close wounds and incised skin. It also acts as a barrier to certain bacterial microbes such as staphylococci, Escherichia coli and pseudomonads among some others. Application of the adhesive post surgery is cost effective as compared to traditional method of stitching the wound.

Although the cost of 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives is high, the overall expense of equipment and labor cost involved with sutures surpasses it. Application of glue to close incised skin also does not require the use of anesthetics and is relatively painless, which renders it an attractive alternative to patients and physicians alike. The cosmetic appearance of the closed wound is comparable to that achieved by sutures, and proper implementation of the glue can help in preventing scars.

Some medical applications where it is used are total joint anthroplasty wounds, implantation of pacemakers, patch fixation in inguinal herniorraphy and repair of fractured tooth among some others. Although sutures are still favored by many physicians, the acceptability and application of 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives have picked up over the past few years since its approval and the market is expected to expand with time and application in more medical applications.

However there are certain restrictions to the use of 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives to close wounds. The skin bonding adhesive is not advisable for use in certain cases such as deep wounds with broken skin edges, infected or crushed wounds, wounds developed from animal bites, skin in high tension areas (Knees, elbows etc.), skin in high friction areas (buttocks, perineum) and wounds that have been open for more than 12 hours. Moreover the success percentage of tissue glues in comparison to sutures in slightly poor. According to estimates about 4% of the wounds closed by means of 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives reopen, as compared to 1-2% in sutures.

North America is the largest market for 2-Octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives and account for a lion’s share of the global market. Europe is the second largest market for the compound followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific region however has the maximum potential owing to its huge population base and increasingly efficient healthcare solutions. Other forms of cyanoacrylate which are used in industries and domestic applications have the highest market share in Asia and its popularity in medical applications is a matter of time.

Some of the major players in the 2-octyl cyanoacrylate adhesives market along with the products are listed hereafter: Dermabond marketed by Johnson & Johnson, Ethicon, Inc., SurgiSeal and FloraSeal marketed by Adhezion Biomedical, Nexabond marketed by Abott, Derma+flex QS marketed by Chemnence and Octyseal by Medline among many others.