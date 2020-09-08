The “United States Hair Care Market” report 2020 provides comprehensive analysis of United States Hair Care industry by types, applications, regions. It shows United States Hair Care market 2020-2024 by production, consumption, supply, gross margin, revenue of key players in the industry. Additionally, United States Hair Care market report covers market size, share, and growth rate of industry with respect to regions.

Competitor Analysis:

United States Hair Care market includes following leading manufacturers on the basis of sales, revenue, price, and gross margin.

United States Hair Care market report presents in-depth analysis regarding the development, current trends, industry policies, and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. It includes analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics. Furthermore, the United States Hair Care market report provides an in-depth insight into United States Hair Care industry during 2020-2024.

Scope of the Report:

United States haircare market is segmented by product type into shampoo, hair colorant, conditioner, hair styling agent, hair oil, and others. The other segment includes perms and relaxants, By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products

The trend of healthier living to improve the quality of life is increasing end-user preference toward various beauty and personal care products, including skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, oral care, and feminine hygiene. Factors such as extensive exposure to reliable information, an increase in awareness of products and services through digital media and other sources coupled with the advent of social media are educating the consumers regarding the benefits of these products, which, in turn, is driving the demand for these products. One of the key trends within hair care in the US is the natural hair growth movement, which encourages women to spend more on the hair treatment products such as shampoos, conditioner, hair oil, supplements, etc. Additionally, the aging population has also contributed to the growth of the US beauty and personal care products market.

Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care Products across the Country

The increased demand for hair care products, rise in aging population coupled with rising in hair fall problems are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. According to America Hair Loss Association, hair loss begins at age 35 with around 40% loss rate for men and women and more than 50% of the US population is 35 years old which indicates there is a large consumer base for hair loss treatment products in the country. Moreover, growing awareness of various hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair loss treatment products. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on hair care products per consumer in the US witnessed a growth rate of 8.02% from 2012 to 2017.

Reasons to Buy United States Hair Care Market Report:

Analysis of United States Hair Care market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

Historical data and forecast of United States Hair Care industry

United States Hair Care market report covers regional analysis including growth estimates

To analyze the end-user markets including growth estimates

Profiles on laboratory balance including products, sales/revenues, and market position

Includes United States Hair Care market structure, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints.

United States Hair Care Market Report Covers the Following Questions:

What trends, challenges, and barriers are influencing its growth?

What is the and regional outlook for United States Hair Care market?

Who are the key players, and what are their strategies?

What is the status of United States Hair Care status worldwide?

What are the United States Hair Care market challenges to market growth?

What are the types and applications of United States Hair Care ?

What is the market share of each type and application?

Detailed TOC of United States Hair Care Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Shampoo

5.1.2 Conditioner

5.1.3 Hair Styling Agent

5.1.4 Hair Colorant

5.1.5 Hair Oil

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Procter & Gamble Co.

6.4.2 Unilever PLC

6.4.3 L’Oreal SA

6.4.4 Shiseido Group

6.4.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

6.4.6 Kao Corporation

6.4.7 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

