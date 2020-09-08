The global UV disinfection equipment market is growing alongside increasing demand for water purification across commercial and residential sectors. Wastewater disposed by industrial units poses a severe threat to the ecological balance on earth. The collective turmoil caused by untreated water coming from factories and manufacturing units has become a leading cause of environmental pollution. This factor has played an integral role in the growth of the global UV disinfection equipment market. Furthermore, unavailability of successful water treatment techniques has led manufacturing units to deploy UV disinfection equipment.

Xylem Inc. is a leading water technology company with notable presence across the market. The company boasts of providing modern-day solutions to the challenges pertaining to water management, treatment, and purification. Xylem has recently launched its Wedeco Acton PE ultraviolet (UV) disinfection system, primarily meant to treat salt water. The new technology is claimed to have a disinfection efficiency of 99.99%, and this is a key consideration for the end-users. The global UV disinfection equipment market is projected to expand alongside increasing need for water purification and treatment in the industrial sector.

High-purity water is used for a variety of residential purposes. Home-built water fountains use UV disinfection systems to ensure a continual supply of fresh water. Moreover, municipal bodies also use these systems for purification of inland waters. The growing relevance of UV disinfection equipment is expected change the fortunes of the market vendors. Evoqua Water Technologies is an established vendor that provides high-end solutions or industrial and commercial water applications.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts that the global UV disinfection equipment market is expected to grow at a stellar CAGR of 17.40% over the period between 2017 and 2025. Furthermore, the total value of the global UV disinfection equipment market is slated to touch a value of US$6.73 bn by 2025-end, rising up from a value of US$1.62 bn in 2016.

Need for Saving Aquatic Breeds to Drive Demand

Several breeds of fishes and aquatic animals have been lost at the hands of increasing water pollution. Hence, specialised ponds for fisheries and preservation of aquatic life have developed across multiple regions. This factor, coupled with the growing number of local aquariums, has given a thrust to the growth of the global market. Moreover, the trend of building large home aquariums has also necessitated the presence of UV disinfection equipment.

Commercial uses of pure water have increased over the past decade. This is due to the commercialization of several water-intensive activities such as water and amusement parks. Hence, the global UV disinfection equipment market is poised to expand at a robust pace in the years to follow.

Laboratory Tests and Experiments to Push Market Growth

A study conducted by Dr. David Weber who is the Medical Director of the Department of Hospital Epidemiology, UNC Healthcare System, gives key insights on UV disinfection technologies. The study looks into the specifics of manual cleaning, disinfection, and polychromatic actions. The global UV disinfection market shall expand as research and experiments related to UV disinfection gather momentum.

The leading vendors in the global UV disinfection equipment market are making efforts to capture a larger market share. Some of the prominent vendors in this market include Hydro-Photon, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Xylem Inc., First Light Technologies Ltd., Atlantium Technologies Ltd., and Aquionics.

The review is based on TMR’s report titled, “UV Disinfection Equipment Market (Application – Water, Wastewater, Air, Food and Beverages, and Surface) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

