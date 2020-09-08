Vegan Yogurt Market 2020: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Opportunity 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Vegan Yogurt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global vegan yogurt market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Vegan yogurt is a creamy non-dairy food product that helps in meeting the nutritional requirements of the vegan population. It is prepared using plant-based sources, such as almonds, soy, coconuts, flax, hemp, oats, peas, and cashews. Vegan yogurt contains high amounts of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and essential fats. As a result, it helps in reducing inflammation, maintaining good heart health, boosting immunity, and increasing metabolism. The prevalent trend of veganism and the wide availability of vegan yogurts in different flavors are augmenting the product demand.

Market Trends

The high prevalence of various lifestyle disorders is primarily driving the market for vegan yogurt. Additionally, the changing consumer inclination towards vegan food products for maintaining blood glucose levels and minimizing the risks of obesity, stroke, cholesterol, etc., is also augmenting the product demand. Several non-government organizations (NGOs) are spreading awareness towards cattle safety and promoting the use of animal-free diet, which is further catalyzing the demand for vegan yogurt. Furthermore, the key players are emphasizing on attractive packaging solutions for vegan yogurts to attract a large consumer base. Moreover, the increasing lactose-intolerant population and the growing number of celebrity endorsements promoting the adoption of a vegan diet are further expected to bolster the market for vegan yogurts.

Vegan Yogurt Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Barambah Organics Pty Ltd.

Blue Diamond Growers

Daiya Foods Inc. (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.)

Dean Foods (Dairy Farmers of America)

General Mills Inc.

Granarolo S.p.A.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Vitasoy

White Wave Foods (Danone)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of source, flavor, application, distribution chaneel and region.

Breakup by Source:

Almond

Soy

Coconut

Others

Breakup by Flavor:

Vanilla

Strawberry

Mixed Berry

Raspberry

Peach

Others

Breakup by Application:

Frozen Dessert

Food

Beverages

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

