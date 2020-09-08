Vein Illumination Market 2020 Share, Size Global Strategy ,Statistics, Industry Trends, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2024

Global Vein Illumination Market (2020-2024) report highlights Significant dynamics and in-depth analysis of the market segment with concentrating on factual data, present industry activities, growth opportunities, new product inventions, and market forecast for the future prospective of time along with leading market players, market study based on several regions, and extensive product. Vein Illumination Market report can function as an assistive reference point for helping individuals as well as businesses from this segment. The leading industry players across the globe are explored in detail in this report. It demonstrates product overview, company summary, and manufacturing cost, capacity, and market shares for most of the participants.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Vein Illumination market.

The Vein Illumination Market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The Global Vein Illumination Market was valued at USD 54.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach a market value USD 216.01 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 25.80% during the forecast period (2018 â€“ 2023). The scope of the report is limited to venipuncture assistance, IV access, and sclerotherapy types of application. The report is also segmented by end user and region.

Vein illumination devices use infrared technology to reveal the structure of the vein. The market for vein illumination device has witnessed a strong growth owing to various advantages offered by the devices, such as increased work efficiency, decrease in the number of errors during the procedure, etc. It is estimated that about 2.7 million invasive medical procedures are being performed in the United States on a daily basis which involve venipuncture as one of the basic steps. Vein illumination devices are currently being majorly used for venipuncture-based procedures. According to a report by the National Health Service (NHS) of Scotland, 80% of the occupational needlestick injuries could have been avoided with the usage of a safety device

Higher Customer Satisfaction is Driving The Market

The use of vein illumination has helped hospitals to achieve a higher customer satisfaction rate. The use of vein illumination devices increases chances of blood draw at the first attempt, which helps in increasing the customer satisfaction as it avoids multiple attempts to use the needle to draw blood.

Hospitals Are Expected To Hold Major Market Share

Hospitals have been one of the prime beneficiaries of such product innovations owing to the ease in the blood draw activities and other surgical procedures being deployed in the hospitals. Venipuncture is one of the most common medical procedure that is being conducted every day in hospitals as part of many medical procedures. According to a study conducted in 2014, about one-third of the attempts during the procedure fail to locate veins. The introduction of vein illumination devices can increase the efficiency of operation. Companies, such as AccuVein, have been increasingly suggesting the need for such technologies. The use of technologies, like AccuVein, has increased the chance of a successful first-time stick by approximately 3.5 times the existing success rate.

Surgical and nonsurgical procedures have been on the rise, ACL surgeries among children have risen by about 148% over the past decade. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the total number of cosmetic surgeries had increased by about 8% in 2016. The total number of injectable in cosmetic surgery had also increased by about 11% in 2016. This rise in the number of procedures emphasizes the need for vein illumination devices. As venipuncture procedure is fairly usual for surgeries, there is a need for vein illumination devices to improve the efficiency and reduce the possibility of error.

North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, more than 35% of the adult population in North America is obese, thus, increasing the likeliness to be living with a difficult venous access (DVA). These factors further emphasize the need for vein visualization techniques for accurate procedures. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of cosmetic surgery procedures employed in the country is also the highest compared to other countries, owing to which the need for vein visualization technologies is necessary.

In the United States, according to the U.S. Dept. of Laborâ€™s Occupational Directory, a total of 40% of phlebotomists work in hospitals, 26% work in medical and diagnostic laboratories, 9% work in physician offices, and 18% work in other ambulatory healthcare services. The use of vein illumination devices can lead to an increase in the efficiency of the workforce. About 20% of adults are expected to be affected by varicose veins at varied points of their life. More than 270,000 sclerotherapy procedures were done in the United States in 2017, which emphasizes the need for better vein visualization techniques.

Key Development in the Market

March 2018: AccuVein Inc. announced the launch of the AccuVein AV400 vein viewing system. The AV400 can see veins up to 10mm deep, and is expected to easily detecting large and small veins. An inverse mode has been added that further helps to highlight small veins.

August 2017: Maury Regional Health resorted to the adoption of vein visualization as a standard for healthcare in the concerned region, owing to which the market for AccuVein is expected to grow. Maury Regional Health is one of the largest healthcare providers for Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama.

The major players include – ACCUVEIN INC., INFRARED IMAGING SYSTEMS INC., VUETEK SCIENTIFIC LLC, VENOSCOPE LLC, CHRISTIE MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC., NEAR INFRARED IMAGING INC., SHARN ANESTHESIA, ZD MEDICAL INC., TRANSLITE LLC, VENOSCOPE LLC, and CAMBRIDGE MEDICAL (ASIA) PRIVATE LTD, amongst other.

Reasons to Purchase This Report

Current and future vein illumination market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Analysing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porterâ€™s five forces analysis

Identifying the segment that is expected to dominate the market

Identifying the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

3-month analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

Customization of the Report

This report can be customized to meet your requirements.

Covered in this report

The Report Covers the Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects of the Global Vein Illumination Market for 2020-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations or sales and subscription payments of Vein Illumination.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Global Vein Illumination Market 2020-2024, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market Trend

Growing research activities coupled with new product launches.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Driver

High Opportunity in the Industry

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

Complications associated with Vein Illumination procedures.

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

